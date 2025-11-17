UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed Sambhal's development, directing a phased plan. He prioritized restoring ancient pilgrimage sites and wells and called for expediting the construction of a District Court, jail, and other key infrastructure projects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting in Sambhal on Sunday, assessing ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation. He directed government and district officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasizing that the district's development is a key government priority, a release said.

Phased Development and Key Projects

In the first phase, he instructed officials to restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells. The second phase should focus on projects such as a museum and light-and-sound facilities. He also called for swift action on the construction of the District Court, jail, and PAC unit in Sambhal.

Heritage Restoration and Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of several departments, including Revenue, Home, Justice, Charitable Works, PWD, Tourism-Culture, and Urban Development. The Chief Minister noted that Sambhal has 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, and the government is working to identify and restore them. He instructed the local administration to accelerate these efforts.

He further directed that all departmental offices be developed within an integrated complex. Officials informed him that 93% of the land required for residential and non-residential buildings has been acquired. The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare the DPR and speed up the remaining work.

He also called for expediting land acquisition for the District Court, jail, and PAC, and directed that land acquisition, road construction, and public amenities be expanded around key pilgrimage sites along the 24 Kosi Parikrama route.

River Conservation and Urban Schemes

Reviewing progress on the restoration of the Mahishmati River, the Chief Minister said rivers are lifelines and must be conserved. He instructed that restoration works be accelerated under the Namami Gange.

The Chief Minister reviewed projects under the Vandan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana, Funeral Site Development Scheme, Urban Water Development Scheme, Lake/Pokhar/Talaab Scheme, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Urban Development Scheme, directing that all works be completed quickly. He also instructed officials to expedite the construction of the CBG plant. (ANI)