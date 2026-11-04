CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for resorting to 'politics of anarchy' after electoral losses while participating in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra alongside BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of turning their electoral defeats into "politics of anarchy", asserting that disrespecting the public mandate reflected their mindset. He made the remarks in a post on X ahead of his participation in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra in Gorakhpur, which is being led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

"The Congress and INDIA alliance, which is setting new records of defeat in elections, has now turned their frustration into a politics of anarchy. There is a complete lack of clarity, capacity, and credibility among their leaders. Disrespecting the mandate is the result of this very mindset," the CM said.

Protecting Democratic Values

The Chief Minister said the padyatra is aimed at raising public awareness against what he described as anarchy and protecting the dignity of democracy. "Taking a resolve to awaken the public against this anarchy and to protect the dignity of democracy, I will participate today in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra organized in Gorakhpur with the honorable national president of @BJP4India, Shri @NitinNabin ji. Under the illustrious leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to safeguarding India's great democracy," he added.

Organisational Visit and Campaign Strategy

The march comes as part of the BJP's nationwide outreach campaign to counter allegations raised by the Opposition and target political rivals over issues of law and order and democratic values. Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur on November 4 and 5, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections.

The march will begin at noon from Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue. Following the padayatra, he will reach Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. He will subsequently hold a meeting with the party's public representatives and participate in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee later in the evening.

On the second day of his visit, Thursday, November 5, Nabin will visit the Baba Gorakhnath Temple at 8 am and offer prayers with traditional rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the state and the country. He will also interact with former public representatives, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, former Zila Panchayat presidents and former Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat presidents. Thereafter, Nabin will hold a detailed meeting with state office-bearers, including the state president, state and regional office-bearers and other key functionaries, to finalise the roadmap for upcoming campaigns and electoral strategy. (ANI)

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