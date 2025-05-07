The operation disrupted civil aviation and prompted a cabinet meeting where PM Modi praised the precision and impact. Eyewitness accounts suggest significant damage to JeM and LeT headquarters.

A purported video of the funeral of Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorist Yaqub Mughal, head of Syedna Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan, has gone viral on social media following Operation Sindoor. The camp is believed to be a staging area of JeM and a weapons, explosives and jungle survival training centre. During the midnight of May 6, India carried out “focused, measured, and non-escalatory” strikes on terror-linked camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with the codename Operation Sindoor.

Following the operation, JeM chief Masood Azhar issued a statement admitting that at least 10 of his family members were killed in the strikes. Unverified videos of the bodies of the family members have also been circulating on social media. On Wednesday, Indian Army released footage of its missile strike on the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming it was a key Lashkar-e-Taiba hub for training suicide bombers.

India’s military response has also triggered major disruptions in civil aviation, with over 200 flights cancelled and 18 airports temporarily shut. Following the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Union Cabinet meeting conducted by the Indian Armed Forces. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the other members of the cabinet regarding the Operation Sindoor during the meeting.

Describing the operation as a perfect strike, PM Modi lauded the accuracy and impact of the mission, calling it a calibrated show of strength with minimal collateral damage. He also exuded confidence and pride in the Indian Army.

Several eyewitness accounts revealed that the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke — two nerve centres long associated with cross-border terror operations against India – were seriously affected.

Muridke, just 30 km from Lahore, has been the base of Lashkar-e-Taiba since the 1990s. Led by Hafiz Saeed — who is also on India's most-wanted list — the LeT has been responsible for multiple high-profile attacks, most notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror siege. The group has also been linked to attacks in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and across Jammu and Kashmir.