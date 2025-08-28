Reports of a 'secret' Xi Jinping letter to India are misleading. The message was a protocol greeting exchanged with President Murmu on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to China.

New Delhi: Reports suggesting that a 'secret' letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping reset India-China relations have been found to be misleading. A report in Bloomberg says that back in March, as US President Donald Trump intensified his trade war with China, Beijing quietly reached out to India. According to an Indian official, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, largely a ceremonial figure, to explore better ties. The letter warned against any US agreements that could hurt China's interests and named a provincial official to lead Beijing’s outreach. The message, the official said, was ultimately passed on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter in question was a protocol message addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China, not a hidden diplomatic backchannel. On 1st April 2025, India and China marked 75 years of diplomatic ties, first established in April 1950 when India became one of the first non-Communist countries to recognize the People's Republic of China. To commemorate the milestone, President Xi and President Murmu exchanged congratulatory letters, which a practice considered standard diplomatic protocol between world leaders on such occasions.

Xi’s Message to India

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shared the exchange publicly on social media platform X on April 1. In his message, Xi emphasised that India and China are both ancient civilizations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South. He noted that both nations are at a critical stage of modernization and should cooperate as 'partners for mutual success'.

Xi described India-China ties as a 'cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant', serving the fundamental interests of both nations. He urged both countries to adopt a long-term and strategic approach to their relations, calling for peaceful coexistence, mutual trust, and common development.

Xi further expressed his readiness to work closely with President Murmu to:

Promote strategic mutual trust

Strengthen cooperation in multiple fields

Deepen coordination on global issues

Safeguard border peace and tranquility

Advance relations on a stable development track

According to Xi, healthy relations between India and China will not only benefit both nations but also contribute to global peace and prosperity.

President Murmu's Response

In her reply, President Murmu stressed that India and China together represent nearly one-third of humanity and therefore bear a unique responsibility for global stability. She said that stable, predictable, and amicable relations would deliver ‘major benefits’ not just to the two countries but also to the world.

Murmu called on both nations to use the 75th anniversary as an opportunity to work toward healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, despite existing challenges.

The 'Secret Letter' claims

Several media reports suggested that Xi’s message had been part of a secret outreach effort to reset relations at a time of US-China trade tensions. However, the letter was simply part of routine protocol diplomacy, exchanged publicly between the heads of state. Experts stress that it is common for world leaders to exchange letters of goodwill during national celebrations or anniversaries and such exchanges cannot be described as “secret.”

PM Modi's China visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China this weekend, his first in seven years. The trip is being closely watched as it coincides with shifting global dynamics, including US tariffs on Indian goods and restrictions on Russian oil imports. Observers believe PM Modi's visit could signal an attempt at careful recalibration of ties, balancing India's traditional partnerships with the West while exploring avenues for cooperation with China.

The reaffirmation of India-China ties comes against a backdrop of increasing global polarization. The US has long considered India a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific. However, recent economic pressures, including former US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian exports, may have nudged New Delhi toward cautiously strengthening ties with Beijing.