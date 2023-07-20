Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Responding to the opposition's claims, the lawyer representing the WFI chief, Rajiv Mohan, assured the court that there is no threat posed by his client, and he has no intention of attempting to influence anyone in the case.

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday (July 20) granted bail to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case registered by women wrestlers. The court granted bail to Singh on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

    Earlier, during a bail hearing in the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, the judgment on the Federation chief's petition was reserved, and it was announced that the decision would be pronounced at 4 pm.

    The wrestlers' lawyer, representing the complainants, opposed the plea for regular bail, expressing concerns about the accused being influential enough to potentially influence witnesses. To ensure impartiality, the lawyer requested that if granted bail, strict conditions should be imposed on the accused, prohibiting any contact with the complainants or witnesses.

    Responding to the opposition's claims, the lawyer representing the WFI chief, Rajiv Mohan, assured the court that there is no threat posed by his client, and he has no intention of attempting to influence anyone in the case.

    Seeking clarity, the court asked for the Delhi Police's stance on the matter. The police's lawyer stated, "We are neither opposing the bail petition nor supporting it. The court can decide."

    Earlier, the same court had granted interim bail to Mr Singh for two days, along with the suspended assistant secretary of WFI, Vinod Tomar.

    Manipur violence sparks chaos: Parliament's monsoon session adjourned on Day-1

    The women wrestlers raised doubts about the impartiality of the government-formed oversight panel investigating the sexual harassment allegations, expressing concern that it may be biased in favor of Singh.

    The six-member panel, headed by renowned Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, has already submitted its findings to the government, but the report has not been disclosed to the public.

    Despite the filing of a chargesheet by the Delhi Police on June 15, the WFI chief has refused to step down from his position. The charges against Mr. Singh include sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and stalking.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
