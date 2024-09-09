'He is no Pappu': Sam Pitroda trolled for defending Rahul Gandhi, lauding him as 'strategist' in Texas (WATCH)

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, defended Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, against derogatory remarks often made by BJP.

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, emphatically defended Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, against derogatory remarks often made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his speech, Pitroda countered the BJP's nickname for Gandhi, “Pappu,” highlighting Gandhi’s credentials and vision.

Pitroda, who is also the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, took a firm stance against the BJP’s characterization of Rahul Gandhi, stating that such labels are both misleading and inaccurate.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is no Pappu. He is highly educated, well-read, a strategist with deep thinking on any subject, and sometimes it is not very easy to understand him,” Pitroda said.

He described Gandhi as a “highly educated strategist” whose vision significantly diverges from the BJP's policies, which he claimed are promoted through substantial financial expenditure.

Expanding on Gandhi’s approach, Pitroda emphasized Gandhi’s commitment to inclusion and diversity. He drew from his own experiences of early education, stating that Gandhian principles of inclusion and diversity were integral to their learning.

“Going to school in the early fifties, Gandhian thoughts were the core of our learning. Inclusion and diversity were not just words -- this was what we live by and when I begin to see changes in our society, which attack the basic fabric, I worry about it. So the idea... is to make sure that we respect our people irrespective of race, religion, language, or state. We create the same opportunities for everybody, we provide dignity to labour and these are the issues that Rahul Gandhi is championing and that makes me very happy,” he noted.

Pitroda also highlighted Gandhi’s agenda, which focuses on celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion. "Rahul Gandhi has a different agenda which is more focused on something that we have been trying to address for a long time but have not been able to quite address well and that is inclusion, celebration of diversity," he said.

In his speech, Pitroda also discussed the importance of democracy and the need for active participation to preserve it. He warned against complacency, stressing that democracy requires diligent effort from a wide range of people.

"Democracy is not that simple... Democracy requires work from a large number of people like us. We can't take it for granted because there are people who are focused on hijacking democracy. We have seen it in many countries... At the time of independence, there was this fervour about the independence movement and leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel, and Subhash Chandra Bose were very clear about the kind of nation they wanted to build. Everyone understood what freedom meant and the opportunities free India would create... I want you to join the Indian Overseas Congress, improve the quality of our activities, and quantity of our members and bring in a more diverse group of people," he said.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to the United States, where he is expected to engage in several interactions, continuing his efforts to connect with the Indian diaspora and promote his vision of inclusive growth and democratic values.

Pitroda's comments on Rahul Gandhi have sparked significant debate and trolling on social media. Critics, particularly from the BJP and its supporters, mocked Pitroda’s defense of Gandhi, suggesting that it was an attempt to counter long-standing criticisms of the Congress leader.

"When one has to say it aloud, it certainly is something to be worried about. A Pappu can be educated .. money can buy seats in many colleges... and outwardly smart. But he cannot be intelligent and wise. It's not in his DNA," said one user on X.

Another remarked, "Imagine if you have to clearly say this before an audience, proves what kind of Pappu he is."

"Pitroda is definitely a Pappu for saying this," quipped a third user.

