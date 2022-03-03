World Wildlife Day: NBF urges Karnataka govt to fasten 1000-acre survey of Elephant Corridor

NBF along with Vruksha Foundation met the Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath at his office on last Friday, February 25, 2022, and submitted a petition to fasten the 1000-acre survey of the Elephant Corridor and to restore ownership rights of 232 acres of land to the forest department.

Wildlife provides balance and stability to nature’s processes, and it is imperative that we protect our wildlife and their habitats. The goal of wildlife conservation is to ensure the survival of these species, and to educate people on living sustainably with other species. Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park is a unique region of ecological importance but has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) since 2017 has been in the forefront in the fight to save and restore the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). Save Bannerghatta Campaign was an NBF initiative taken up to oppose illegal quarrying, poaching, sand theft and reduction of the Eco-Sensitive Zone in and around the park. NBF through its campaigns has been instrumental in fighting illegal mining and destruction of the forest and continues to fight in the interest of safeguarding national assets such as the Bannerghatta National Park and in the larger interest of society.

NBF along with Vruksha Foundation met the Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath at his office on last Friday, February 25, 2022, and submitted a petition to fasten the 1000-acre survey of the Elephant Corridor and to restore ownership rights of 232 acres of land to the forest department.

Also read: World Wildlife Day: YouTube a growing threat to India’s conservation efforts?

On World Wildlife Day, the NBF requests the Karnataka government to look into the matter of saving Bannerghatta Park. The Bannerghatta National Park is located at the confluence of Western and Eastern Ghats and thus constitutes an ecological bridge housing both flora and fauna unique to this landscape. The national park is also an important corridor for elephants migrating between the two Ghats. We have increasingly come across man-animal conflicts in various parts of the State. The proliferation of these animals and the rapid urbanization has brought them in conflict with humans in recent years. This move to convert forest land to revenue land will not only disturb the ecological balance of this area but also put humans and these animals at great risk.

J Manjunath, IAS, DC Urban said, “The survey is underway, and the report will be shared shortly in the public domain. I have been personally involved in the process with the Revenue Department and Forest Department and will ensure that the right process will be adhered to. We will come up with a comprehensive plan to remove encroachers, rehabilitate farmers in the area and find a permanent solution to this crisis.”

Also read: World Wildlife Day: Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram

Vinod Jacob, GM, Namma Bengaluru Foundation said, “Bengalureans are lucky to have a National Park in their city and this must be protected and conserved for future generations. The government should come up with a solution to restrain any further damage to the wildlife and ecology of Bannerghatta National Park. We look forward to the government coming out with a solution and restoring the park to its original self which is also the key objective of the UN Wildlife organization theme this year. “Recovering key species for ecology restoration”

Vijay Nishanth, Founder, Project Vruksha Foundation said, “This is welcome news if we can preserve our national park in Bannerghatta. This national park is in our backyard and if we can have wildlife conserved and preserved for our future generations this will be good. We thank all the authorities who are making this effort to save the elephant corridor and the Bannerghatta national park.”

About Namma Bengaluru Foundation:

Namma Bengaluru Foundation is an NGO that works determinedly to Protect Bengaluru and the rights of its citizens and Neighbourhoods. It works through advocacy, partnership, and activism for a better Bengaluru. The foundation acts as a platform for citizens to participate in the city’s planning and governance, to fight corruption and ensure accountability of public money and government assets.