On World Ozone Day, Assam launched its Cooling Action Plan (ACAP), one of the first in India. The plan targets rising cooling demand in buildings, cold chain, industry, and transport with energy-efficient and climate-friendly solutions.

Assam on Wednesday marked World Ozone Day 2026 with the state-level celebration held at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati, where Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah launched the Assam Cooling Action Plan (ACAP) under the theme “Global Action for a Cooler Planet".

Assam Cooling Action Plan (ACAP) Launched

The ACAP makes Assam one of the first States in India to develop an integrated state-level cooling action plan covering four priority sectors like Buildings, Cold Chain, Industry and Transport. Prepared by the Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS) with technical collaboration from WRI India, the Plan translates the objectives of the India Cooling Action Plan into a state-specific framework, focusing on energy efficiency, responsible refrigerant management, climate-friendly cooling technologies and coordinated implementation across relevant departments.

Speaking at the event, Minister Baruah emphasised the need to address Assam’s growing cooling requirements while ensuring that development remains aligned with environmental protection. He said the launch of the ACAP marks an important step towards preparing the State for its future cooling needs, while the key priority now is effective implementation through coordinated action across departments and sectors.

Addressing Future Cooling Demands

According to the Action Plan, Assam’s cooling-related electricity demand is projected to more than double by 2040, increasing from 3,576 GWh to 8,445 GWh. The plan seeks to address this projected increase through energy-efficient cooling systems, improved refrigerant management and sustainable, climate-friendly approaches.

Emphasis on Nature-Based Solutions and Public Participation

The Minister also highlighted the importance of nature-based cooling solutions, particularly through increasing green cover and protecting existing natural ecosystems. He said afforestation and environmental conservation must complement technological solutions in addressing rising temperatures and creating more liveable surroundings for future generations.

Citizen-led Afforestation Efforts

Referring to the State’s flagship Amrit Brikshya Andolan and Brikshya Bandhu initiatives, the Forest Minister highlighted Assam’s large-scale plantation efforts involving students, self help groups, the Forest Protection Force, civil society organisations and other stakeholders. He noted that involving citizens, particularly students and young people, in plantation and tree care activities helps foster a sense of ownership and encourages the long-term survival of trees.

Minister Baruah stressed that climate action cannot remain confined to government departments and called for greater public awareness and participation. He underlined the need to involve the younger generation in environmental protection and climate action, while encouraging citizens to adopt energy efficient and climate friendly practices in their homes and workplaces.

Global Cooperation and Implementation

The programme also commemorated the successful implementation of the Montreal Protocol and marked 10 years of the Kigali Amendment, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in addressing environmental challenges. The Minister noted that the global response to ozone depletion demonstrates that collective and coordinated action can deliver meaningful environmental outcomes.

The event was attended by Mahendra Kumar Yadava, Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department; Sandeep Kumar, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Assam; Dr Om Prakash, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department; Dr Vinay Gupta, IFS, PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam; Dr Satyendra Singh, IFS, CEO, ACCMS; and Shri Bharath Jairaj, Executive Program Director, Energy, WRI India, among other senior government officials, departmental representatives, industry members, academicians, students and environmental stakeholders.

During the programme, Dr Rizwan Uz Zaman, Technical Consultant, ACCMS, and Shri Deepak Tiwari, WRI India, made a detailed presentation on the Assam Cooling Action Plan and its proposed sectoral interventions.(ANI)