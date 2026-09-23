YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demands the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the DSC recruitment scam. He met the Governor to report alleged attacks on party leaders and detailed the scam's irregularities.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reiterated his demand for the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh ahead of a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process and apprised Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer of the alleged attack on YSRCP leaders at the State Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office.

Allegations of Attack and Foisted Cases

Speaking to the media after apprising the Governor of the attacks on YSRCP leaders at the SAAP office, he produced evidence which he claimed established the irregularities in the DSC, giving a blow-by-blow account of how the alleged scam unfolded. Jagan alleged that while the attack on YSRCP leaders at the SAAP office was highly condemnable, despite permission being taken to submit a representation, a dharna was organised at the same venue and at the same time by people whom he alleged had earlier attacked Sakshi offices. He alleged that they attacked unemployed youth and YSRCP cadre. Besides the attack, he alleged that the coalition government filed cases carrying serious charges against the victims while they were holding peaceful protests.

Details of DSC Scam Unveiled

The Governor was apprised not just of the alleged attack on YSRCP leaders and the cases which Jagan alleged were foisted against the youth and party workers who were holding a peaceful protest, but also of what he alleged was how the scam took place—from the conduct of the examinations to the appointment of candidates.

Paper Leaks and Irregular Appointments

In the first place, Jagan alleged that the question paper and conduct of the examinations were entrusted to a single person who heads the SCERT. He claimed that an outsourcing employee secured the first rank but was denied the job, which he alleged established the fact that the paper was leaked. Thereafter, Jagan alleged that irregularities followed, with jobs being given to a favoured few by bringing in GOs enabling them to secure appointments without writing the DSC examination. He alleged that after the purpose was served, the GOs were cancelled, which he claimed was sufficient proof of the irregularities.

Use of Fake Certificates

He further alleged that some of them did not even write the mandatory TET examination, and thereby 372 persons were recruited. Jagan alleged that some persons came up with fake certificates issued by sports associations headed by TDP leaders. He alleged that there were contradictory statements from SAAP and the associations concerned, as fake certificates were issued by softball and judo associations.

Call for Accountability and Justice

Jagan alleged that audio-visual evidence regarding the sale of jobs had surfaced on social media, but no action had been taken. He accused the coalition government of allowing those responsible to go scot-free, while alleging that Chandrababu misled the Assembly on the issue. Jagan alleged that with all the evidence pointing fingers at the government, the Education Minister should resign, and a CBI inquiry should be ordered into the DSC scam. The fight will continue until justice prevails, he said. He also cited Sai Krishna’s case, which reached the apex court. Jagan said the court passed stern remarks, which he described as a slap in the face of the government.