Tripura Congress questioned political claims on tribal development, raised concerns over the Forest Rights Act, the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance, and the functioning of the TTAADC ahead of the September 28 Village Committee elections.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Wednesday organised a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhavan, where AICC MP and Tripura Pradesh Congress in-charge Saptagiri Ulaka and Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha raised a series of issues concerning tribal development, constitutional rights, employment and the functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) ahead of the September 28 Village Committee elections.

Questioning Historical Narratives

Addressing the media, Congress leaders questioned competing political claims over the history of tribal development in Tripura. They said claims that development in the state's tribal areas was either largely completed before 1949 or began substantially after 2018 do not, in their view, correspond with the broader historical record.

The Congress said that during the erstwhile royal period, 109 schools and one college were established but argued that educational institutions were largely concentrated in Agartala and other urban centres. According to the release, the party also referred to historical tribal movements, including the Tripuri, Jamatia and Reang rebellions, while highlighting the hardships faced by tribal communities during the royal period.

The party further claimed that between Tripura's accession to India in 1949 and 2018, around 4,880 government schools, 56 colleges, six universities and two medical colleges were established in the state. As per the release, Congress leaders also cited the development of highways, bridges, roads in remote areas, health centres, drinking-water infrastructure and other public facilities during this period.

Concerns Over Forest Rights and Land Use

The Congress highlighted the Forest Rights Act, 2006, describing it as a major legislative measure aimed at recognising the rights of tribal and other traditional forest-dwelling communities. The party alleged that implementation of forest-rights provisions in Tripura remains incomplete and demanded that all eligible tribal families be provided legal recognition and land titles under the Act.

The leaders also raised concerns over the use of forest land for commercial activities, including palm-oil cultivation. Congress questioned the long-term environmental and economic implications of such projects and argued that the interests of tribal farmers and forest-dependent communities must be protected.

Scrutiny of BJP-Tipra Motha Alliance

On the political relationship between BJP and Tipra Motha, Congress questioned whether the alliance would adequately address issues related to tribal land, employment, education, healthcare and constitutional safeguards. The BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT have announced that they will contest the upcoming Village Committee elections together, although reports indicate that candidates of the alliance partners are still facing one another in some constituencies.

Allegations Against TTAADC Functioning

Congress also questioned the functioning and financial transparency of the TTAADC under Tipra Motha's leadership. The party referred to promises made ahead of the 2021 ADC elections, including commitments relating to government jobs, police recruitment and digital devices for students, and sought clarification on their implementation, as per the release.

Recruitment and Transparency

The party further raised allegations concerning recruitment processes in the ADC, including claims regarding application fees, cancellation of appointments and regularisation of employees. Congress called for greater transparency and accountability in recruitment and administration.

Uniform Civil Code and Tribal Rights

The issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) also featured in the press conference. Congress questioned how tribal customary laws, social practices and land rights would be protected if the UCC is implemented and sought greater clarity on the issue from parties claiming to represent indigenous interests.

Congress's Demands for Tribal Empowerment

The Pradesh Congress outlined a number of proposals for strengthening tribal rights. These included greater recognition of customary laws, enhancement of TTAADC powers, implementation of provisions proposed under the 125th Constitutional Amendment, expansion of administrative powers and reservation, and 33 per cent reservation for women in relevant local institutions.

The party also demanded inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, recognition and promotion of the languages spoken by different indigenous communities, appointment of teachers familiar with those languages, and protection of tribal cultural heritage and social identity.

Congress further demanded immediate implementation of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, inclusion of eligible poor tribal families in the BPL system, issuance of job cards and steps for families who remain outside the scope of the refugee agreement. The party also called for a white paper detailing funds allocated under the agreement.

Raising wider questions over tribal representation, Congress asked why reserved posts and seats for Scheduled Tribes remain vacant in Tripura and other parts of the country and called for timely filling of such vacancies. The party also referred to the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and stressed that tribal development should be linked with constitutional rights, democratic participation, social justice, education, healthcare and employment.

Appeal to Voters for Village Committee Elections

At the conclusion of the press conference, the Pradesh Congress appealed to voters to support its candidates, its ally TPP and other candidates opposing the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT alliance in the Village Committee elections.

The Village Committee elections are scheduled for September 28 across 587 committees covering 4,597 seats under the TTAADC. Congress described the election as an important opportunity for voters to assess the performance and commitments of political parties on issues concerning tribal rights, development, employment, land, education, healthcare and the future of autonomous governance in Tripura.