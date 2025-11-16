RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Jaipur that the world looks to India for solutions to global problems, citing its rapid growth and intellectual depth. He also visited Govind Dev Ji Temple, calling for the preservation of cultural values.

World Looks to India for Global Solutions

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India has emerged as a nation the world now relies on for answers to pressing global challenges. Speaking at the Deendayal Smriti Lecture organised by the Ekatma Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan in Jaipur, Bhagwat said, "The world looks towards India for solutions to global problems."

Highlighting the country's rapid rise, Bhagwat said, "Instead of growing inch by inch, India is now growing mile by mile. India has a reputation worldwide." He added that India possesses the intellectual depth to offer answers to the problems faced by world. "India has the intellect and the thought to give answers to problems that the world faces," he said.

On Nationalism and Global Conflicts

Reflecting on the history of global conflicts, Bhagwat added that wars stem from nationalism. "Wars happen because of nationalism, so global leaders started talking about internationalism. But we saw the ones who talk about internationalism, keep the interest of their nation paramount," he said.

He added that power dynamics continue to shape global instability. "The powerful are struggling the most to survive, and as a result, the weaker ones are suffering," he added.

Visit to Govind Dev Ji Temple

Earlier today, RSS chief visited Jaipur as part of his city tour and paid a visit to the renowned Govind Dev Ji Temple. During his visit, he offered prayers and expressed his devotion before the deity. On arrival at the temple, Bhagwat was welcomed by local representatives and RSS volunteers.

He emphasised that maintaining faith and cultural values at religious sites is crucial for the overall development of society. He also observed the temple's arrangements and the rituals performed there. During the visit, he interacted with devotees and locals while also reviewing the social and cultural activities conducted within the temple premises.

He stated that temples are not just religious centres, but also play an essential role in uniting society and promoting cultural awareness. Bhagwat also highlighted that the RSS works to bring positive change in society and sensitise the youth towards moral and social values. He stressed that preservation of religious sites and social services should go hand in hand to strengthen communities.

The visit to Jaipur generated significant enthusiasm among locals, with people expressing respect and admiration upon seeing him. RSS officials stated that the tour aimed not only to foster religious engagement but also to promote social and cultural awareness.

Call for Youth to Contribute to Nation's Development

After the temple visit, Bhagwat emphasised the need for continuous efforts in promoting positive change in society through education, culture, and service. He appealed to the youth to recognise their social responsibilities and actively contribute to the nation's development.