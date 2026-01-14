Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India has emerged as a strong nation whose voice is heard globally. Addressing veterans, he called them pillars of the nation and highlighted government initiatives like the OROP scheme for their welfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India has emerged as a strong and developed nation, adding that while the country was earlier not taken seriously on international platforms, today the world listens when India speaks.

Addressing the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day at Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, he urged veterans to continue guiding the nation and highlighted the importance of promoting social harmony. "Today, India is moving forward as a strong and developed nation. Earlier, India was not taken seriously on international platforms, but today, when India speaks, the world listens. Promoting social harmony is the need of the hour. In every field, your role can guide the future of India," he said.

Veterans as Pillars of the Nation

Singh said that veterans are contributing across fields like education, agriculture, and disaster management, calling them important pillars of the nation. "Today, many veterans are contributing in every field, from education to agriculture and disaster management. Our government believes that our soldiers and veterans are important pillars of the nation. Just as important decisions at home are taken after consulting elders, your role is equally significant. Our government has taken several initiatives for veterans," Singh said.

Government Initiatives and Tributes

He remembered soldiers who served in Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan and highlighted the government's initiatives, including the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which provides financial stability to veterans. "I would also like to remember the soldiers who served in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peacekeeping Force. During that time, many soldiers attained martyrdom. Their courage should inspire us. The government acknowledges the contributions of the peacekeepers who participated in Operation Pawan. Prime Minister Modi visited their memorial during his Sri Lanka visit in 2015, and we continue to honour them at the War Memorial in Delhi," he said.

One Rank One Pension (OROP)

"We have also implemented the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which has provided financial stability to veterans. This is not a favour from the government; it was a matter of justice for you," he said.

Societal Respect and Tradition

Singh highlighted the National War Memorial and said that respect for soldiers is a proud tradition in India. He urged the youth to learn from veterans and seek their guidance when needed. "Veterans are also being given priority in public enterprises, and their experience is being utilised in the government sector. The government has built places like the National War Memorial to remind citizens of the sacrifices behind our peace and security. The strength of a nation cannot be measured by policies and schemes alone. The respect our society gives to veterans is our social capital. It is a matter of pride that respect for soldiers has not come from directives; it is rooted in our tradition," he said.

A Call to the Younger Generation

"Our younger generation is carrying forward this sentiment with an open heart. Our youth need to learn from you. Agniveers should seek your guidance and stand with the civil administration when needed," he said.

About Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, marking the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism, a release from the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)