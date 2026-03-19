Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi wished citizens on Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the festivals marking the start of the Hindu New Year.

Congress leaders extend New Year greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand, and Navreh.

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In a post on X, Gandhi wished "happiness, prosperity and new beginnings" on the auspicious festivals marking the Hindu New Year. "Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand, and Navreh to all. May these joyous occasions fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings," he wrote in the post. Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand, and Navreh to all. May these joyous occasions fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2026

Additionally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished people on the occasion, stating that the festivals, marking the onset of spring, symbolise India's cultural vibrancy and diversity. "Today, various festivals are being celebrated across the country. Heartfelt greetings on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, Nav Samvatsar Vikram Samvat-2083, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navroz (Navreh), and Cheti Chand. These festivals, celebrated to welcome the spring season and the new year, are symbols of India's vibrant culture and diversity. On this occasion, I extend my wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to all my fellow citizens," she wrote in a post on X. आज देश भर में विभिन्न त्योहार मनाए जा रहे हैं। चैत्र शुक्ल प्रतिपदा, नव संवत्सर विक्रम संवत-2083, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, नवरोज (नवरेह) एवं चेटीचंड की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। वसंत ऋतु और नववर्ष के स्वागत में मनाए जाने वाले ये सभी पर्व भारत की बहुरंगी संस्कृति एवं विविधता के प्रतीक हैं।… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 19, 2026

She also extended heartfelt wishes for Chaitra Navratri and expressed prayers for happiness and prosperity for all. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the sacred festival of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Adi Shakti, the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga. May Mother Queen infuse happiness and prosperity into all your lives. Jai Mata Di," the post read. आदिशक्ति जगतजननी मां दुर्गा के नौ स्वरूपों की आराधना के पावन पर्व चैत्र नवरात्रि की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। माता रानी आप सबके जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि का संचार करें। जय माता दी 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o54t2XlnNf — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 19, 2026

President Murmu and PM Modi greet citizens

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed greetings on the festivals marking the Hindu New Year and the arrival of the spring season. In a post on X, the President wished for "prosperity and new hopes" for all citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba. "On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India's rich cultural diversity. My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone's lives," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand. In separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post. (ANI)