On World Environment Day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre, alleging large-scale ecological degradation over the past decade. He accused the Modi govt of weakening environmental laws and presiding over a massive assault on India's forests.

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, marking World Environment Day, launched a sharp attack on the Centre on Friday, alleging large-scale ecological degradation and weakening of environmental safeguards in India over the past decade.

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In a post shared on X, Kharge said it was time to "stop the further degradation of our forests, rivers, oceans, air, and habitats." On World Environment Day, it is time to stop the further degradation of our forests, rivers, oceans, air, and habitats. While PM Modi publicly urges citizens to cope with rising heat through symbolic gestures such as “staying hydrated” to overcome the sweltering temperatures,… pic.twitter.com/mHueywXqPG — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 5, 2026

Kharge alleges contradiction between PM's words and actions

Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a contradiction between public messaging and ground reality. "While PM Modi publicly urges citizens to cope with rising heat through symbolic gestures such as "staying hydrated" to overcome the sweltering temperatures, his Govt is simultaneously presiding over one of the most aggressive and large-scale assaults on India's ecological wealth in recent history," he said.

Cites large-scale forest destruction

Citing official figures and project clearances, Kharge claimed that nearly 1,91,922 hectares of forest have been chopped off in the last 11 years. "Since 2014, an estimated 1.6 crore plus trees have been destroyed, laying bare the contradiction between the Modi Govt's green claims and ground reality," he added.

Major projects causing ecological damage

He also listed several infrastructure and mining projects across states, claiming large-scale tree felling and ecological impact. In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kharge said the Great Nicobar project threatens around 10 lakh trees, while in Madhya Pradesh, mining and infrastructure expansion have affected about 7 lakh trees "In Andaman & Nicobar, the Great Nicobar project threatens to destroy ~10 lakh trees, endangering a fragile island ecosystem. In Madhya Pradesh, mining and infrastructure expansion are wiping out ~7 lakh trees across forest regions. In Chhattisgarh, the Hasdeo Arand coal mining project is set to fell ~5 lakh trees, severely impacting a critical biodiversity hotspot. In Rajasthan, multiple development projects threaten ~1.5-4 lakh trees, further weakening the already fragile Aravalli ecosystem. In Uttar Pradesh, highways and expressways have led to the removal of ~1 lakh trees. In Assam, highway expansion has cut ~1 lakh trees in just four years. In Odisha, the Bharatmala project has resulted in the felling of ~50,000 trees. In Maharashtra, coastal road construction and mining activities are destroying ~45,000 trees along with vital mangrove ecosystems," the post further read.

'Misleading' forest cover claims

Questioning official forest reporting methods, he alleged that the government's claims of rising forest cover were misleading. He said the India State of Forest Report defines "forest cover" using satellite-based canopy density and includes plantations such as rubber, oil palm, orchards, bamboo plantations, and other tree-covered land above one hectare.

"This deliberate conflation of plantations with natural forests masks the ongoing destruction of biodiversity-rich ecosystems and allows ecological loss to be disguised as statistical stability or even growth," he added.

Kharge further claimed that India's natural forests are being steadily eroded while "selective accounting" is used to project environmental progress.

Weakening of environmental governance alleged

He also accused the government of weakening India's environmental governance framework, citing laws and institutions built since the 1970s. These include the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), Water Act (1974), Forest Conservation Act (1980), and Air Act (1981), which he said were first institutionalised under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He added that the framework was expanded under the Congress-led UPA government through the Forest Rights Act, 2006; Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006; formation of the National Green Tribunal in 2010; and the National Action Plan on Climate Change in 2008.

"In sharp contrast, the Modi Government has weakened, diluted, and bypassed these safeguards through procedural relaxations, accelerated clearances, and regulatory weakening that prioritises projects over ecological protection," Kharge further said.

Kharge outlines vision for environmental protection

Concluding his remarks, Kharge said India's environmental vision must rest on "unwavering respect for the rule of law, meaningful partnership with local communities rather than conflict with them, and recognition that environmental protection and human development are deeply interconnected."

"Only through such an approach can India build a safer, healthier, and more resilient future for the 21st century," he added.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

(ANI)