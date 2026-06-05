On World Environment Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the state's 'Ecology and Economy' mantra and its pioneering implementation of the Gross Environment Product (GEP) for sustainable development.

CM Dhami on Harmonising 'Ecology and Economy'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of World Environment Day, while focusing on the mantra of harmonising "Ecology and Economy", which is driving the state in a new direction of development. In an 'X' post, CM Dhami stressed that, in line with this vision, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Gross Environment Product (GEP) through which both environmental conservation and economic development are being achieved together.

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"Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on World Environment Day. The conservation of nature is not only our responsibility but also the cornerstone of a secure future for the coming generations. Our government is moving forward in a new direction of development with the mantra of harmonizing "Ecology and Economy." In line with this vision, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Gross Environment Product (GEP), through which environmental conservation and economic development are being advanced together," Dhami wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi Lauds Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on World Environment Day while lauding the efforts of the people dedicated to environmental conservation. Focusing on the steps taken by the Central government and the country towards protecting the environment, PM Modi stated that the key successes include the expansion of green cover area and an increase in the population of several animals.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals. The people of India have shown how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve our environment," PM Modi said.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth." Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)