World Bicycle Day 2022: PM Modi, Sports Minister urge people to adopt healthy lifestyle

PM Modi tweeted an old photo of Mahatma riding a bicycle and an acronym for "life" and "lifestyle for Environment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a "sustainable and healthy lifestyle" to save the environment on World Bicycle Day on Friday, June 3, urging people to "take inspiration" from Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi tweeted an old photo of Mahatma riding a bicycle and an acronym for "life" and "lifestyle for Environment."

"Today is World Bicycle Day, and who better to take inspiration from than Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle," he tweeted.

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transportation that is also environmentally friendly.

Union ministers took part in a bicycle rally in Delhi this morning. "Riding a bicycle can help you achieve Fit India, Khelo India, Clean India, and Healthy India movements. It will also reduce pollution levels," stated Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports. On Friday morning, Thakur also launched a nationwide cycle rally programme from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi.

The Union Minister cycled 7.5 kilometres in Delhi with 750 other young cyclists.

1.29 lakh cyclists cycled more than 9.68 lakh kilometres across 35 state/UT capitals and 75 iconic locations across the country.

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 celebrations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports commemorated World Bicycle Day.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that while thousands of people gathered in Delhi to celebrate World Bicycle Day, "people should ride bicycles all the time." "When I have the opportunity, I also ride my bicycle. Cycling is essential for staying fit and healthy," Rijiju concluded.

Also Read: Opinion: 8 years on, PM Modi continues to deliver what India needs

Also Read: Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

Also Read: Broadcast Seva Portal to increase transparency, accountability in ecosystem: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur