Opinion: 8 years on, PM Modi continues to deliver what India needs

The chaiwala sure does know the perfect blend of spices that make his chai so unique- the kind you can slurp for eight whole years at a stretch and still want more. It's a known fact that India's revolution and evolution started eight years ago, if we pay heed to the right side of contemporary history that deals with facts and figures instead of freebies and failures. The chaiwala has come a long way since the tumultuous times of the silent and accidental prime minister; and donning saffron, he has won the race. The grand prize? India's not so accidental prime minister, Modi, remains the most winnable and visible entity; with a surge in approval ratings to a high of 70 per cent post-Covid, the highest rating accorded to any leader during one of the most dystopian times of his reign. All history books talk of warriors and victors who win through subjugation and wars. But Modi won by unity and in unity, unlike ever before, sans the prejudice of race, caste, or religion that has ultimately led to the socio-economic uplift of 1.38 billion Indians.

Take this to be a game of cards. You can play, put all your stakes;- but the winning hand has been played; to win two successive elections by winning hearts, igniting minds, and encouraging ideation, creativity and innovation. From incubating and launching 42 unicorns in one year to vaccinating almost a billion people in less than a year to rescuing over 22,000 people from an active war zone, the government has established an atmosphere that is conducive for us, the citizens of Modi's India- to exist, flourish, and consequently regain our lost glory.

Enroute to completing a decade, the Modi government has been anticipated, accepted, projected and rejected- like any other democracy. Having received a fair share of applause from the citizens, there's also scorn from the subjective few, the ones at the back in the rat race who now no longer enjoy the cheese called 'entitlement'.

As tall as the statue of unity to as stable as the foundation stone of the Ram temple, Modi has proved to be a pragmatic risk taker and resolute leader, someone for whom the sky's the limit for he has slept under the stars. Perfection is a myth, but the path leading to it guarantees excellence. With 18 hours of Karmayog, clarity in the head and spontaneity in action, Modi's India is now ahead of the race in terms of self sufficiency, digitization of sectors and foreign policies, to list a few.

Yet, it is ironic how the left and center make such strong claims and criticisms of the PM not having entertained a single press conference in eight years, and that he refuses to take questions at press conferences abroad. To this, it's humorous to think of a counter argument when the PM literally hosts a show for us, the citizens of India titled' Mann ki baat', aired nationally, and accessible internationally. At the very least, the PM does all the talking from his mind, on all the things that actually matter. In a world where constant scrutiny and free press prevails, and with over 92 trips to 57 countries since coming to power in May 2014, the question is a rhetoric- is the PM the one who's hiding, or are you the ones dividing?

The 180 million members of the Bharatiya Janata Party have today, made it the world's biggest political organization. The seven zeroes figure flashing in front of your eyes is a reminder of the trust and faith in the party, ideology and philosophy of learning from the past and moving ahead with absolute determination. Here's a news flash- The secret behind Modi's success is not a secret at all. The better you perform, the more you deliver. The train of acche din aa rahe hai has been running smoothly and is now just a few stops away from 'acche din'; in foresight of the journey that strives towards excellence with its engine running on untiring effort and innovation at every juncture. Eight years down and forever to stay, with the lamp of duty burning brightly to highlight what our country needs, and Modi delivers- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

The author, Vineet Tyagi, is the Nation Officer Bearer of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM).