Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday addressed the inaugural session of the All India Triennial Conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Puri, Odisha, and reiterated that the welfare, dignity and security of workers remain central to the Government's vision of national development.

"I have the privilege to work for Shram Shakti and Yuva Shakti. These two forces are the foundation of India's progress and will play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat," Mandaviya said.

Union Minister Mandaviya said that BMS is not only the largest trade union in India but also one of the largest organisations in the world, and has played an important role in advancing workers' welfare, ensuring justice for the country's workforce, and empowering them as partners in national development and economic growth.

Strengthening Balance with Labour Codes

Emphasising that both workers and industry are equally important to economic growth, the Union Minister said that harmony and cooperation between the two are essential to building a strong, resilient economy. He noted that the Government has brought the Labour Codes into effect to strengthen this balance, enhance welfare and social security for workers, and simplify compliance for industries.

"I congratulate BMS for welcoming the Labour Codes, spreading awareness among workers, and countering misinformation, along with 15 other central trade unions. This reflects responsible and constructive leadership, placing workers' interests above organisational considerations," he said.

Highlighting the enabling provisions of the Labour Codes, Mandaviya referred to mandatory appointment letters, equal opportunities for men and women, annual health check-ups, and health security for workers engaged in hazardous industries.

Expanding Social Security Initiatives

Referring to social security initiatives, he said the Government has consistently worked to expand coverage and strengthen institutional support for workers. He informed that around 940 million people are now covered under social security, as announced by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and underlined the goal of expanding the social security net to cover 1,000 million by 2026.

He further highlighted that ESIC hospitals and medical colleges now provide reservation seats for children of workers in medical education, helping reduce the financial burden while fulfilling their aspirations for higher studies.

Mandaviya stated that BMS has submitted representations on the enhancement of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) wage ceilings, decisions on floor wages, and an increase in minimum pension under EPS-95. He assured that these matters will be examined carefully and decisions will be taken in the coming days in the interest of workers.

Workers' Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

"The progress of the nation is inseparable from the welfare of its workers. When workers prosper, the country prospers," he said.

Underscoring the role of workers in building 'Naya Bharat', the Union Minister said the Government will continue to prioritise worker welfare. He reaffirmed that the Government will continue to support organisations that work sincerely to advance the welfare, empowerment, and protection of workers.

Mandaviya called upon all stakeholders to work together to translate the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality in the spirit of 'Nation First'.

"We must ensure equal opportunities for all, take every worker forward, and empower them to realise their full potential," he said.

BMS Conference Highlights

The conference provided a platform for dialogue on labour reforms, social security and worker empowerment, with participation from representatives of workers' organisations from across the country.

The inaugural session was attended by several dignitaries, including Hiranmay Pandya, National President, BMS, Ravindra Himte, National General Secretary, BMS; Mr Sergei Chernogaev, Chairman, FNPR, Russia; Ma. Bhagaiah, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Sadasya, RSS; and Ms Yuki Otsuji, Worker Specialist, South Asia and Country Office, ILO, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the 21st triennial Conference of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh was inaugurated by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, at Puri. Delegates from 14 countries and all states of India are participating. The session will continue through February 8.

Delegates from Egypt, Mauritius, Turkey, and Nepal met with ANI and said that AI and technology-related issues are international problems for all employees worldwide. Mauritius Trade Union leader Beejay Cumar said that his 5th Generation had been relocated from Aara Bihar to Mauritius. Hiralal Yadav, a Trade union leader from Nepal, said they are following the Indian trade union model. For the country's prosperity, you must solve the problems of the Mazdoor. (ANI)