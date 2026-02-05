BJP leader K Annamalai says he welcomes actor Vijay's political entry and has not attacked his TVK party. He maintains his stance is consistent but warns of a strong response if TVK or its fringe elements try to provoke trouble.

Annamalai Welcomes New Entrants to Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai said he has not yet launched any attacks on actor-turned-politician Vijay or his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stressing that he is a politician who does not change his stance based on circumstances. Speaking to reporters in Madurai on Wednesday, Annamalai said his opinion of Vijay has remained consistent since the actor entered politics. He expressed support for new entrants in politics, stating that their involvement is positive "I have not yet started attacking Vijay or the TVK. I still haven't begun any such attack. In Tamil Nadu politics, I am not someone who changes my stand or my words depending on circumstances. From the very first day Vijay entered politics, the opinion I expressed then is the same opinion I hold even now. New people should come into politics. Even if he does not join an alliance with us, I will not change my stance because of that. Let him follow his own path," Annamalai said.

Warns of 'Strong Response' to Provocation

Annamalai said that he has already responded to Vijay's "dummy engine" remark and that while he will respond in a civilised manner if Vijay engages respectfully, he is fully prepared to respond extremely strongly if TVK or fringe elements within their party try to provoke trouble, and he can also reply firmly to statements from individuals who have shifted across second-, third-, fourth-, or fifth-tier parties merely to create controversy.

"At the same time, I have already given my response to the "dummy engine" remark he made. If the TVK or Vijay tries to provoke trouble by using fringe elements within their party, my response will be extremely strong. If Vijay responds in a civilised manner, my reply will be equally civilised. However, if statements are made by individuals who have moved across second-, third-, fourth- or fifth-tier parties to provoke controversy, I am fully capable of responding in the same tone," said Annamalai.

Vijay Rallies Party Cadres

Earlier on Monday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay called on party cadres to work actively to ensure victory for the 'Whistle' symbol, asserting that only his party, the "pure force," can defeat the "evil and corrupt" forces in Tamil Nadu politics. (ANI)