PM Narendra Modi confirms the 2029 deadline for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (33% women's reservation). The government will use 2011 census data for the required delimitation process ahead of its implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday affirmed 2029 as the deadline for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, calling for collective efforts across party lines to pass the proposed amendment to the statute.

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Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

Amid opposition to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was unanimously passed in Parliament in 2023, and it was opposition parties which demanded the implementation before 2029. Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "When the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was introduced in 2023, all parties had also passed it unanimously. There was also a unanimous demand that it should be implemented by 2029 at any cost. In particular, all our opposition colleagues had emphasised that it should be implemented by 2029. We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind; a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16. It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too. With everyone's collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights. Every woman in the country will also be happy that every party has risen above politics and taken up this important task for their benefit."

Citing Successful Women's Leadership

Further, PM Modi noted Panchayati Raj institutions as an example of reservation for women in governance. He said, "Panchayati Raj institutions are also an excellent example of women's leadership in our country. Today, more than 14 lakh women are successfully working in local government bodies in India. In nearly 21 states, their participation in panchayats has reached almost 50 per cent."

He also noted that key positions, including the President, Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, have been held by women at different points in time. "In our country, women have established their own distinct legacy, holding esteemed positions from President to Prime Minister. Even today, key roles such as President and Finance Minister are being capably managed by women, further enhancing the nation's pride," the Prime Minister said.

Centre's Commitment to Empower Women

He affirmed the Centre's commitment to empower women. He said, "Since 2014, our government has introduced and successfully implemented schemes to support women at every stage of life. Today, from the moment a woman is born until her last breath, our government is dedicated to serving and empowering the women of our nation."

Legislative Process for Implementation

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. (ANI)