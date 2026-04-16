Opposition leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sagarika Ghose blasted three Lok Sabha bills, claiming they use women's reservation as a cover for a 'mischievous' delimitation plan to benefit the BJP and alter state representation.

Opposition Slams Bills as 'Devious' Delimitation Exercise

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday strongly criticised the three Bills being taken up in the Lok Sabha, alleging that while they are being presented as measures for women's reservation, their real focus is on delimitation and could significantly alter the balance of representation among states. He said the Opposition sees serious concerns in the proposals and demanded that one-third of the current Lok Sabha strength be reserved for women, including those from SC, ST and OBC communities, calling it a more democratic approach aligned with constitutional values.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "Three Bills are being taken up in the Lok Sabha. The packaging and marketing is women's reservation but the fundamentals have to do with delimitation. Many concerns have been raised from across the country regarding the delimitation proposals that privilege a few populous states where the BJP is strong now. The relative strength of a number of states in the Lok Sabha will actually decline. The way delimitation has actually been done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir shows how diabolically the Modi-Shah duo work." Three Bills are being taken up in the Lok Sabha. The packaging and marketing is women’s reservation but the fundamentals have to do with delimitation. Many concerns have been raised from across the country regarding the delimitation proposals that privilege a few populous… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 16, 2026 "The true intent of these Bills is mischievous, their content devious, and their damage enormous. They have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form. The Opposition demand is simple: Reserve one-third of the current strength of the Lok Sabha of 543 for women along with reservation for women belonging to SC, ST, and OBC communities. This was the Opposition's position in 2023 and this continues to be the position even now. This is true power-sharing and vastly more democratic and in keeping with Constitutional values and principles," the post read.

Further, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose said that while all opposition parties support women's reservation, the government is instead bringing a delimitation amendment bill that she alleged would reduce representation from opposition-ruled states and increase seats in BJP-ruled states. She added that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 "must and will be defeated." "Every opposition party supports women's reservation.@narendramodiand @amitshah are not bringing the already passed women's reservation bill to parliament today. (women reservation passed unanimously in 2023) instead Modi-Shah are bringing a delimitation amendment to the bill, drastically cutting the seats in opposition ruled states and massively boosting seats in @bjp4india ruled states. Constitution ( 131st amendment) bill 2026 must and will be defeated. Jai Samvidhan," Ghose wrote in a post on X. EVERY OPPOSITION PARTY SUPPORTS WOMEN’s RESERVATION. @narendramodi and @AmitShah are NOT bringing the already passed Women’s Reservation Bill to Parliament today. (WOMEN RESERVATION PASSED UNANIMOUSLY in 2023) Instead Modi-Shah are bringing a DELIMITATION AMENDMENT TO THE BILL,… — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 16, 2026

Key Bills in Parliament's Special Session

Three important bills are likely to be introduced in the special session of Parliament starting today, including one to reserve seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another to redraw constituency boundaries. The opposition is raising concerns about the reasons for changing these boundaries and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are slated to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Home Minister Amit Shah. The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. (ANI)