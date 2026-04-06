BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the DMK, Congress, and INDIA alliance for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill, urging women to reconsider their votes. She said the bill would enhance representation and empower women.

BJP Leader Slams Opposition Over Women's Bill

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, and INDIA alliance over their opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill, urging women voters to reconsider their support. She said the Bill would enhance representation, safeguard women's rights, and empower them, alleging that the Congress had previously created obstacles to women's reservation. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "Women voters should reconsider the votes for the DMK, the Congress, and the INDI alliance. There will be no reduction in the number of seats; on the contrary, there will be an increase. Women's fundamental rights will be safeguarded, and they will be empowered.Those parties are opposed to women's empowerment, and women should not vote for them. Even when other parties stepped forward, it was the Congress that created obstacles."

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PM Modi on Special Session for Bill Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government has called a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 so that the benefit of women's reservation comes into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government has called a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 so that benefit of women's reservation comes into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats.

"So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but it is very necessary that the role of women increases even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029," he said.

PM Modi said that an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats will benefit women and all states. "Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats," he said.

Proposed Increase in Lok Sabha Seats

Lok Sabha has 543 seats, and a proposed 50 per cent increase will take the number to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. (ANI)