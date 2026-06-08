Ahead of the June 18 Bihar MLC polls, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha lauded minister Nishant Kumar's nomination, praising his work. All NDA candidates are filing nominations for the 10 vacant seats, with JD(U) and BJP contesting four each.

Ahead of the June 18 Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday expressed happiness over Minister Nishant Kumar filing his nomination, saying that "it is a matter of great joy" for the party. He also highlighted the Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar's effective work and management in the Health Department. Speaking to ANI ahead of all NDA candidates today's nomination, Jha said, "Nishant Kumar is filing his nomination, and it is a matter of great joy for the party that he is also serving as a Minister in the government and managing the Health Department very effectively. Today, all NDA candidates, including Nishant Kumar, are filing their nominations, and we will see him playing an even more active role in the party's future activities."

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JD(U) Candidate List

The Janata Dal (United) also released its list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council polls. According to the official list, the party has fielded Nishant Kumar from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran for the biennial elections. For the Legislative Council by-election, it has nominated Lalan Prasad to contest the vacancy in Sheikhpura.

Bihar MLC Election Details

This comes as elections are scheduled on June 18 for 10 seats in total of the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) - nine biennial seats and a bypoll to one seat, which was vacated by former Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar after he became a member of the Rajya Sabha. The term of the nine members is scheduled to expire on June 28.

The Election Commission has also scheduled the by-election to coincide with the Council elections. Nitish Kumar had resigned from the legislative council on March 30 and took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10 this year. An elected legislative council member serves a six-year term, while the term of the specific seat vacated by Nitish Kumar will continue until 2030.

Two seats held by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha fell vacant as both were elected as MLAs in the 2025 Assembly elections. The seven other members whose term ends on June 28 include Kumud Verma, Ghulam Ghous, Mohd. Farooq, Bhisma Sahani, Sanjay Prakash alias Sanjay Mayukh, Samir Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh.

NDA Seat-Sharing and Candidates

The BJP and JD(U) will contest four seats each, while one seat has been allotted to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On Friday, the BJP's Central Election Committee had approved the names of Sheela Pandit, Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh and Anil Kumar Thakur for the biennial Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Bihar Legislative Council Composition

In the 75-member Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad), 27 seats are elected by the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and 12 members are nominated by the Governor. Local bodies elect 24 members, whereas six MLCs are elected by graduate and teacher constituencies each.

Election Schedule

The Election Commission has scheduled the Bihar Legislative Council by-election, which will be conducted through voting by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The last date of making a nomination is June 8, after which the scrutiny will take place on June 9, and the last date of withdrawal is June 11. Polling will take place on June 18, followed by counting on the same day. (ANI)