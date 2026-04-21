UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak slammed the Samajwadi Party over the Women's Reservation Bill setback in Lok Sabha, warning of consequences. The BJP held a 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Lucknow to protest the opposition's stance.

BJP Attacks Opposition Over Bill Setback

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday launched a frontal attack on the opposition following the Constitution Amendment Bill setback in Lok Sabha, asserting that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would have to "bear the consequences."

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The 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' protest march began from the residence of the Chief Minister today, following the recently concluded three-day Parliament Special Session in which the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which enables reservation for women to be based on delimitation, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters during 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra', Pathak said, "The opposition that the Samajwadi Party has done, now it will see its result and bear the consequences"

'Opposition Murdered Women's Reservation': Union Minister

Union Minister and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Pankaj Chaudhary also targeted the opposition, asserting that the BJP remains committed to women's empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There is so much anger among women. Women's upliftment, respect for women--this is the BJP's identity. Under PM Modi's leadership, our government has been continuously working for women's empowerment. The objective of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was to give the right to leadership to the mothers and sisters of the country so that women could contest elections for 33% of seats in Parliament and state assemblies," he added while addressing the protest march.

Chaudhary added that the Opposition has continued to oppose the bill because they know that if women advance, the roots of their family will be shaken. "No one would be harmed by women's reservation--that's what the Home Minister said in his speech in the Lok Sabha that day. The objective was clear: 33% women would be elected and contribute to making the country developed. Despite this, the opposition murdered the women's reservation in Parliament for this very reason. SP and Congress have continued to oppose women's reservation because they know that if women advance, the roots of their family will be shaken," said.

'Ideology of Congress, SP is Anti-Women': CM Adityanath

Addressing the public ahead of the march, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a large number of women had come to be a part of the protest march. "Today, this protest march led by sisters will become a symbol of the anger in the entire country, especially among half of the population, against the anti-women reservation policies of Congress, SP, TMC, DMK. Today, thousands of sisters have come here to be a part of this protest march," Adityanath added.

"The ideology and actions of Congress and the Samajwadi Party are anti-women. The opportunity presented to them by PM Modi to work on their anti-women reputation has been taken to undue advantage. This is why half of the population of the country is taking our movements against them..." he added.

Protest Details and Bill Background

The Chief Minister's foot march is being held in protest against the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, as Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Bill on April 17. The rally proceeded from the Chief Minister's Residence to the Legislative Assembly. A large number of women joined the foot march. Women ministers from the state government also participated in the march.

Through the foot march, the Chief Minister raised questions directed at the opposition. Heavy police force was deployed at various points along the route of the foot march. Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government--including the BJP State President, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the team from the State Women's Commission--along with the Mayor of Lucknow, Sushma Kharkwal, and the National President of the Mahila Morcha were present at today's event.

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill. During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill.

Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills since they were interrelated. (ANI)