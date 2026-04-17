Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged all political parties to support the Women's Reservation Bill, stating it's everyone's responsibility. He cited PM Modi's appeal, confirmed voting for the next day, and mentioned outreach to all major parties.

Govt Appeals for Unanimous Support

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday appealed to the political parties to support the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that "women get 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies."

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"PM Modi appealed to everyone to support the bill and there should be no confusion after that appeal. PM Modi has clearly said that no state will be affected by it. There is no place for confusion after it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cleared the confusion being created in South India by stating figures, then also if someone opposes it, they are playing politics over this...It is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that women get 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies...The government does not want any credit for this...The voting will start by 4 pm tomorrow...," the Union Minister said after the Parliament session.

"We talked to the leaders of all parties, National President of the Congress party, wrote them letters three times. I personally requested TMC, met the leaders of DMK, SP...We held conversations with the leaders of all parties...We appeal to everyone to support it...," he further said.

'Opportunity to Send a Message to the World'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the country has a very good opportunity to send a message to the world by passing the bill.

"This is the strength of Indian democracy. The House has discussed it for 13 hours... If women have equal voting rights, they should also have reservations... Some opposition parties are looking for a way out. What is the compulsion that they do not want to give a reservation to women... Prime Minister Modi has clearly said in his speech that the opposition is being hesitant to gain a political advantage. The country has a very good opportunity to send a message to the world...," the BJP MP told reporters.

BJP MPs Rally Behind Bill

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra asked Congress to join and pass the bill.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is being introduced to ensure women's rights. This is why this special session has been called... It is not right to oppose Prime Minister Modi every time. I want to ask the Congress to join us and pass this bill...," Harsh Malhotra said.

BJP MP Mahima Kumari Mewar said, "Giving 33 per cent reservation to the women in the Parliament and state assemblies is historic...Women will play their role in the development of the nation."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urged everyone to cooperate and pass the bill, saying, "All the MPs of the BJP participated in the discussion on this bill and we all want this bill to be passed...Everyone should cooperate...The opposition should bring the suggestions in connection with the delimitation..."

Bills Introduced in Lok Sabha

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. (ANI)