BJP MLA Maithili Thakur called the Women's Reservation Bill a 'historic decision' whose impact will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections. Other leaders expressed confidence in its passage, while also criticising the Congress's stance on the bill.

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur on Monday said the impact of the Women's Reservation Bill will be visible in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, calling it a "historic decision" that will strengthen women's participation in governance. Her remarks come ahead of the special Parliament sitting scheduled from April 16 to 18, where amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam are set to be discussed.

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Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "This is a historic decision, a historic step. Women were empowered yesterday as well, but it was crucial to integrate this into policies. We sincerely thank the Prime Minister for being so strong on this reservation, and its impact will be seen in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

"We all stand as workers of the Prime Minister and the BJP. This isn't just about the opposition and ruling party, but we should all come together to fight for women's empowerment, for women's rights, for women's respect. Everyone is with our Prime Minister on this reservation bill," she added.

Cross-Party Support and Confidence

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader in the Lok Sabha Dileshwar Kamait expressed confidence that the Bill would be passed with broad consensus. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all floor leaders, seeking support for the passage of an amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. A three-line whip has been issued to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha party MPs to be present in the House from April 16 to 18 and support the bill. This will be a historic bill. I am confident that the bill will be passed with consensus," he said.

BJP Slams Congress Criticism

Furthermore, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Congress leaders for criticising the Centre's move, stating, "PM Modi wants to give justice to half of the population, but the kind of statements which are being made by the Congress leaders are unfortunate", adding that, "Everyone should support this bill." The Bill has drawn criticism from Congress leaders, including Manickam Tagore, who alleged that PM Modi is "misleading the nation" and attempting to alter the agreed sequence of Census, delimitation, and reservation, raising concerns over the representation of OBC women. (ANI)