Apollo Hospitals' Sangita Reddy lauds the Women's Reservation Bill as a 'historic milestone.' She highlights India's policy shift from 'women's development' to 'women-led development,' moving women from being recipients of aid to active leaders.

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Sangita Reddy, on Thursday termed women's reservation in parliament a "historic milestone," highlights a significant shift in India's policy approach: moving from "women's development" (treating women as passive recipients of aid) to "women-led development" (positioning women as active leaders and drivers of economic and social progress). Her remarks underscore the expected impact of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) as the nation prepares for its first implementation cycles.

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From Access to Authority: A Decade of Empowerment

Reddy identifies several areas where the "empowerment framework" has matured over the last decade, financial inclusion, health and energy and from access to authority. Programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have integrated millions of women into the formal banking system, granting them control over household finances and access to credit. Access to clean cooking fuel (Ujjwala Yojana) and expanded health protection schemes have reduced time-poverty and improved the physical well-being of women in rural areas.

Reddy emphasised that while the past decade focused on providing access (to education, health, and finance), the Women's Reservation Bill provides authority (political power and decision-making). She said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the past decade has made substantial progress in creating an empowerment framework for women, including financial inclusion, access to clean energy, health protection, and livelihood support."

Explaining the broader impact of these initiatives, she noted that women are no longer viewed merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes. "This progress has transitioned women from being welfare subjects to agents of development, emphasising 'women-led development' rather than just 'women development,'" she said.

Strengthening Governance and Accountability

Reddy further underlined that the move towards political reservation for women represents a crucial step in strengthening governance and accountability. She said, "We are witnessing a historic milestone as women move from access to authority, with greater representation in the Lok Sabha expected to enhance accountability, improve policy targeting, and accelerate effective implementation."

She also stressed that increased representation of women in decision-making roles would have long-term benefits for the country's growth and governance framework. "The reservation for women in politics can establish enduring pipelines and further the national vision of a Viksit Bharat," she added.

Reddy said, "I congratulate all the contributors, especially the nation, which will benefit from this forward-thinking policy."

Legislative Path Forward

The government aims to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also called the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to delink quotas for women from the delimitation process. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023.

A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats. (ANI)