The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa inaugurated new specialised units on Women's Day to enhance patient care. CM Pramod Sawant announced a campus expansion for a Cancer Research Centre, allotting 50 more acres of land for the purpose.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa on Sunday inaugurated several specialised healthcare facilities aimed at strengthening patient care and expanding advanced Ayurvedic services. According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the newly launched facilities are expected to improve healthcare accessibility and provide advanced Ayurvedic treatment services to patients.

Goa CM Announces Major Campus Expansion

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "It is a matter of pride that as many as 50% of the 100 undergraduate seats at AIIA are reserved for Goan students. AIIA Goa is committed to promoting traditional systems of medicine alongside modern healthcare. The inauguration of these facilities at AIIA Goa will significantly enhance patient care and expand access to specialised Ayurvedic treatments for the people." The Chief Minister also announced the expansion of the AIIA Goa campus for the establishment of a Cancer Research Centre, Central Research Laboratories, Pharmacy, and other advanced facilities. For this purpose, he assured the allotment of an additional 50 acres of land to AIIA Goa.

Government Vision for Ayurveda's Growth

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush, emphasised the Government of India's vision of expanding the reach of Ayurveda and said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Ayush is continuously working to strengthen Ayurveda infrastructure across the country. The new facilities at AIIA Goa will further support holistic healthcare delivery and benefit patients through integrative treatment approaches."

Vd Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the growing global recognition of Ayurveda and said, "AIIA has been playing a pivotal role in strengthening Ayurveda education, research, and patient care. The addition of these facilities at AIIA Goa will further enhance the institute's capacity to deliver specialised healthcare services while promoting evidence-based Ayurveda and integrative medicine."

AIIA Leadership on Enhanced Patient Care

Professor (Vd.) P K Prajapati, Director (AIIA, also highlighted the significance of the new facilities and stated, "The inauguration of these specialised units at AIIA Goa marks an important step in strengthening patient-centred Ayurvedic healthcare services. These facilities will enable us to provide comprehensive treatment, promote preventive healthcare practices, and enhance the quality of services available to patients."

Professor (Dr) Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa, emphasised the academic and clinical significance of the newly inaugurated units and stated, "The addition of these specialised facilities will significantly strengthen clinical training, research, and patient care at AIIA Goa. By integrating advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services with the principles of Ayurveda, we aim to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions and enrich the learning experience of our students and scholars."

Newly Inaugurated Specialised Units

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has inaugurated several new units to enhance patient care and promote holistic healthcare. The Sushruta OT Complex is a modern surgical facility designed to strengthen Ayurvedic surgical procedures and enhance patient care. A new Physiotherapy Unit has been established to provide rehabilitation and therapeutic services for patients requiring physical therapy and recovery support. The Kaumarbhritya Panchakarma Unit focuses on Panchakarma therapies for children, supporting holistic pediatric healthcare through Ayurveda. Additionally, the Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Unit has been set up to assess and manage bone health, aiding in the early detection and prevention of osteoporosis and related conditions.

These initiatives reflect AIIA's continued commitment to strengthening patient services through integrative and evidence-based Ayurvedic healthcare. The institute aims to provide accessible, high-quality treatment while promoting preventive and holistic healthcare practices. The inauguration of these facilities marks another significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding the scope of Ayurveda-based treatment services for the benefit of society.

The facilities were inaugurated by Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, in the presence of Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Prof. (Vd.) P. K. Prajapati, Director (AIIA; Prof. (Dr.) Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa, and other senior faculty members of the institute. (ANI)