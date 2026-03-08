Congress's Salman Khurshid urged the government to prioritise humanity amid West Asia tensions. He questioned India's inaction and PM Modi's foreign policy following a US strike on an Iranian warship and the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader.

'Not the time for politics, raise voice for humanity'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday urged the government to prioritise humanity amid rising tensions in West Asia, stressing that the current situation is not the time for politics. Speaking to reporters, Khurshid said, "This is not the time for politics. I urge the Indian government to raise its voice for humanity. There was a time when India's voice echoed, mattered, and was heard sincerely. This mass destruction must be stopped, and peace must be restored..."

Khurshid Questions PM's Israel Visit, India's 'Failure'

Earlier in the day, Khurshid stressed that India must intervene to stop the military escalation in the Middle East and stated that the prior visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel raised questions "somehow connected to foreign policy". The former Union Minister pointed out that the sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine near Sri Lankan waters was a "failure". "When such a major tragedy occurs anywhere in the world, it will affect every country... This war must stop immediately. India must make every effort to stop it. We regret that we don't see that effort today... If it's not a failure, then what is it if a submarine comes near your home and destroys a boat that came to your home for your programme?... The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) visited Israel. Immediately after that visit, Israel attacked Iran. Did he inform the Prime Minister or not? And if not, did the Prime Minister complain? All these questions arise, and they are somehow connected to foreign policy...," Khurshid told reporters a day earlier.

Speaking on the US attack on the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which killed 87 sailors in the Indian Ocean, Khurshid said, "What is our status or existence if America attacks Iran, whom we call a friend, right near our home and didn't even inform us? If they (US) did inform us, it becomes a matter of even greater distress."

Congress Condoles Khamenei's Assassination

The Congress leader was speaking after a party delegation visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to condole the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US-Israel military strike on February 28.

The developments follow after the joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. (ANI)