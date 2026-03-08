BJD MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra underscored the importance of presidential protocol after President Murmu's disappointment with West Bengal's arrangements. CM Mamata Banerjee dismissed the complaints, stating she was at a dharna for the people.

Presidential Protocol Paramount, Says BJD MLA

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra on Sunday said it is the responsibility of the President's Secretariat, state governments, and foreign governments to ensure that all protocols are observed when the President travels, within India or abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The dignity and protocol associated with the office of the President of India, who is the first citizen of the country, are of paramount importance. It is the responsibility of the President's Secretariat, state governments, and foreign governments to ensure that all protocols are observed when the President travels, within India or abroad. These protocols are not merely legal requirements but are rooted in tradition and respect for the constitutional position of the President..."

The remarks come after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event on Saturday. President Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit.

Mamata Banerjee Dismisses Complaints

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's complaints with the state government over mismanagement at the tribal conference during her visit yesterday, stating that the Trinamool Congress did not manage the event and that she was at a Dharna "fighting for the people."

Addressing a gathering during her ongoing protest here, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she could not deny the President from visiting the state over people's absence. She also clarified that a mayor from her party was present at the President's event. "You said that we didn't honour her [President Murmu]? Our Mayor was present there. I was at the dharna; how could I have left it? Before the dharna started, I was not aware of the program. I am fighting the battle of the people here. I am fighting for their voting rights," she said. (ANI)