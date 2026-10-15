A viral CCTV video purportedly showing hospital staff members, including three women, consuming alcohol inside the emergency building of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar has triggered police action.

A viral CCTV video purportedly showing hospital staff members, including three women, consuming alcohol inside the emergency building of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar has triggered police action. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved.

The footage appears to show three women and a man gathered in a corridor near the staircase of the hospital’s new emergency building. They appear to consume alcohol.

The incident has sparked concerns over security and discipline within the government-run hospital. It has also drawn attention because Bihar is a prohibition state, where the sale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

CCTV Footage Appears to Show Women Preparing Alcoholic Drinks

The CCTV footage shows two women seated with cold drinks and snacks, while another woman stands near the staircase, seemingly keeping watch. Three men subsequently enter the frame, with one of them appearing to discreetly hand alcohol to a woman.

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A woman is then seen preparing a drink, after which three women and one man appear to consume alcohol inside the hospital premises. Although six people are visible in the footage, only four appear to be drinking.

One of the men is seen wearing a lanyard bearing the DMCH name, raising questions about a possible connection with the hospital. However, the identities of the individuals, their designations and their employment status have not yet been officially established.

Police Register FIR After Video Goes Viral

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy directed Benta police station to initiate action. An FIR has since been registered based on the video, and police have launched a probe into the incident.

According to a press release issued by the Darbhanga SSP's office, the video circulating on social media purportedly shows three women and one man consuming alcohol in the corridor adjoining the staircase of the hospital's new emergency building.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajiv Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered and said police had examined the viral footage.

CCTV footage will be examined to determine the total number of people involved and establish the identities of those seen in the video. Further legal action will be taken once their identities have been confirmed.

An investigation remains underway.