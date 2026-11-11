Delivery boys' heartwarming reactions took the internet's heart away, making netizens melt and how. The agents instantly smiled and said thank you to the woman, which clearly made everyone's day.

Another day, another beautiful video on the internet that will make you cry your eyes out! Yes, you read that right. Diwali season is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm in India, but along with the positivity, a certain tinge of nostalgia, grief and lack of resources also hit some people. While others are relaxing, some people are working day and night. Just like our very own delivery boys!

A Little Something For Everyone!

Yes, in a new viral video that has taken the internet by storm, a woman was seen ordering tonnes of Diwali gifts from dozens of different e-commerce apps and surprising the delivery agents with those gifts instead. Their heartwarming reactions took the internet's heart away, making netizens melt and how. The agents instantly smiled and said thank you to the woman, which clearly made everyone's day.

The Viral Video!

The Instagram user posted this video that has racked over 3 million likes. Sharing the video she wrote, “Diwali is not just about celebrating with our loved ones; it’s also about spreading happiness with those who make our everyday lives easier. A little surprise, a small gesture, and a big smile!”

How Netizens Reacted!

One user wrote, “Their Day is made.”

Another comment read, “So heartwarming.”One more comment read, “their smile.”

The user of the video later wrote, “Thank you so much for the overwhelming love. I am speechless but, you guys proved that kindness is priceless and it only takes a heart to see a kinder one. Please do give back to the society ,if given a chance and Universe will give back in form abundance.”