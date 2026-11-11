Two men chased and stopped an MSRTC bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Chakan over an overtaking dispute. They assaulted the driver and threatened terrified passengers traveling for Diwali. Police have detained the suspects after a video of the altercation went viral.

Two men allegedly chased and stopped a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Chakan on Monday afternoon. After a dispute over overtaking, they allegedly attacked the driver and intimidated other passengers. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Chakan South Police Station.

The two men, who were riding different two-wheelers, allegedly became irate as the bus passed them on its way to Nashik. The two chased the bus and made it stop on the highway, according to the police. After that, they allegedly attacked the driver and attempted to seize control of the car. They also made threats against the bus's occupants.

The passengers, many of whom were traveling to their hometowns for Diwali since the festival holidays had begun, were terrified after the occurrence. The accused allegedly ignored the passengers' pleas for the two guys to release them.

Eventually, the passengers found another way to travel. Even though there was a delay due to the disturbance, the bus driver continued the trip following the event.

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According to Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Salunkhe, the accused has been identified. They have been taken into custody. No case has yet been filed. Salunkhe stated, "It will be registered shortly and the proper action will be taken."

A video of the altercation went viral on social media, bringing attention to the incident. The bus is allegedly stopped on the highway by two-wheeler motorcyclists in the footage.