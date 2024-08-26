Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana woman miraculously survives despite train passing over her; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    A chilling video showing a tribal woman's miraculous escape after a goods train passes over her has gone viral on social media. 

    Woman miraculously survives after train passes over her in Telangana (Watch) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, a tribal woman miraculously escaped unharmed after an encounter with a speeding goods train. The incident happened at Navandgi railway station in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

    A video of the woman's astonishing survival is now going viral on social media.

    The video shows the woman lying on the tracks as several coaches of the goods train pass over her but she remains unharmed.

    The 30-second clip opens with a goods train slowly passing a junction at Navandgi in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The camera zooms in near the train's wheels and a woman can be seen lying in the middle of the tracks.

    Lying in the gravel on her stomach, the woman tries to remain still as the train passes over her. Even after several seconds pass, the woman does not move an inch. At one point, a man recording the video can also be heard warning her to put her head down.

    Several seconds later, her ordeal ends. The train moves away and the woman finally get up from the tracks, completely unharmed and safe. Her companion, another woman, waits for her next to the tracks.

    According to media reports, the woman was crossing the tracks with her friend when she encountered the goods train. Seeing the incoming train, she was trapped and lied down on the tracks to save her life.

