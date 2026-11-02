The BKU Kadian has pledged unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, citing the government's failure to address farmers' demands as a key reason for their decision to join forces with the party.

BKU Kadian Extends Support to SAD

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian, a farmers' body, has extended unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with union president Harmeet Singh Qadian saying the decision was taken to use the power of votes against a government that had ignored farmers' demands.

Speaking to ANI, Qadian said, "Our committee has decided to support the Shiromani Akali Dal in the upcoming elections on the 27th. Because it's all about using the power of the vote. The government kept ignoring the farmers' demands, so we're going to hit them where it hurts—with our votes. We will form a new government together. And this government definitely won't run away from Punjab; it will be based here and will run with the people of this place."

Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes the Decision

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also thanked Qadian and the union's members for extending their support to the party. In a post on X, Badal said, "Grateful to S Harmeet Singh Qadian, President of Bharti Kisan Union, and his entire team for extending unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Their faith in the @Akali_Dal_ has given a major boost to the party."

Grateful to S. Harmeet Singh Qadian, President of Bharti Kisan Union, and his entire team for extending unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Their faith in the @Akali_Dal_ has given a major boost to the party. Shiromani Akali Dal is the only regional party that has always stood with Punjab’s farming community and remains firmly committed to safeguarding their interests. I urge all Kisan and Mazdoor unions to strengthen the SAD which will bring in policies in government to make agriculture a profitable profession. We are also committed to resolving all pending issues of our farmers & farm labourers. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 2, 2026

"Shiromani Akali Dal is the only regional party that has always stood with Punjab’s farming community and remains firmly committed to safeguarding their interests. I urge all Kisan and Mazdoor unions to strengthen the SAD, which will bring in policies in government to make agriculture a profitable profession. We are also committed to resolving all pending issues of our farmers & farm labourers," he added.

SAD Leadership Reaction

Reacting to the announcement, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema welcomed the support, describing BKU Kadian as a prominent farmers' organisation with deep grassroots connections in Punjab. "We are very happy that a powerful farmers' organisation in Punjab, the Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian, has extended its unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 Assembly elections. It is a long-established organisation with deep grassroots connections," Cheema said.

He said, to support SAD was a matter of honour and pride for the party. "When a farmers' union comes forward and expresses its faith in the Shiromani Akali Dal, it is a matter of great honour and pride for us. I thank the union and congratulate its members. A major force has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal," he added. (ANI)

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