Three Karnataka SIT officers have been awarded the 2026 Union Home Minister's Commendation Medal for their professional investigation into the Prajwal Revanna rape case, ensuring justice was served through dedicated evidence-based work.

Karnataka SIT Officers Honoured for Investigative Excellence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday congratulated three Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers who were honoured with the 2026 Union Home Minister's Commendation Medal for their role in investigating multiple rape cases against former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna. In a post on X, Kharge described the recognition as a commendation of the professionalism, integrity and investigative capabilities of the Karnataka Police Department. “It is truly commendable that the central government has awarded recognition to the professionalism, integrity, and investigative prowess of the Karnataka Police Department”, he wrote.

Minister Highlights Professionalism in Revanna Case

"Without succumbing to any influence or pressure, the SIT team of three officers played a pivotal role in effectively conducting the investigation into the rape case against former MP Prajwal Revanna, ensuring the charges were proven in court through evidence, and have been awarded the 2026 'Union Home Minister's Commendation Medal," Kharge wrote further. Congratulating Inspector Shobha N, Assistant Sub-Inspector K Ratnamma and Head Constable Y Balakrishna, Kharge said they had played key roles in the investigation. He wrote, “Congratulations to Inspector Shobha N., Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Ratnamma, and Head Constable Y. Balakrishna, who played key roles in the investigation of this case. Overall, it is a matter of pride for the state's police department that this honour has been bestowed upon six Karnataka police officers along with one officer from the forensic science laboratory, totalling seven individuals.”

He added that the recognition was a matter of pride for the state police department, with six Karnataka police personnel and one Forensic Science Laboratory official selected for the honour. "This is national recognition for the integrity, professionalism, and dedication to duty in investigations. This honour has been conferred not by the state government, but by the central government," he added. The three officers were part of the SIT-CID team headed by senior IPS officer BK Singh, which investigated the sexual assault cases against Revanna. Their investigation led to his conviction in one of the cases. Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted by the Special Court for People's Representatives in August 2025 for raping a domestic help at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on August 2, 2025.

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