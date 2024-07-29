Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Woman found chained to tree in Maharashtra forest, claims '40 days without food'; cops recover US passport

    The elderly woman, originally from the US, was found chained to a tree in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. She was rescued after a local heard her cries and alerted the police.

    Woman found chained to tree in Maharashtra forest, claims '40 days without food'; cops recover US passport gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    A 50-year-old woman was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a forest in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. A photocopy of her US passport and other documents, including an Aadhaar card bearing an address in Tamil Nadu, were found on her person, a police officer said on Monday.  According to the police, the woman, identified as Lalita Kayi Kumar S, lives in Tamil Nadu and is originally from the US. The woman was discovered by a shepherd in Sonurli village who heard her cries on Saturday evening and alerted the police. The man found the woman with her leg tied to a tree with a chain and informed the police.

    “The woman was rushed to a hospital in Sawantwadi (in the state’s Konkan region) and then Oros in Sindhudurg. Given her mental and physical state, she was sent to Goa Medical College for further intensive care. She is not in danger. Her treating physicians have said that she has mental health issues. We discovered that she was in possession of prescription drugs," the official said.

    "We discovered a photocopy of her US passport and her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address. It has been determined that she is Lalita Kayi. Her passport is no longer valid. We are confirming the authenticity of all these documents to determine her nationality. The Foreigners Regional Registration office and the police are in communication," he added.

    The official said police teams have left for Tamil Nadu, Goa and some other places to trace her relatives etc as part of the probe.

    Speaking to the media, a Maharashtra Police official said that no FIR has been registered in connection with the matter yet, but a probe has been launched. “The woman is not in a position to give her statement. The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains. We don’t know for how long she was tied to that tree. We believe her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, tied her there and fled,” he said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    UPI transactions leap 57 percent in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share anr

    UPI transactions leap 57 pc in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share

    Why CM Siddaramaiah did not prevent scam in Valmiki Corporation asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vkp

    'Why did CM Siddaramaiah not prevent scam in Valmiki corporation?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark

    India trapped in modern-day 'chakravyuh', 6 people running it: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP in Lok Sabha gcw

    India trapped in modern-day 'chakravyuh', 6 people running it: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP in Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen beats World No. 40 Carraggi in straight games, faces Christie in knockout snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen beats World No. 40 Carraggi in straight games, faces Christie in knockout

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's late strike hand India 1-1 draw against Argentina; WATCH captain's goal

    Vaazha Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out: Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you RBA

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out': Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon