The MP government tabled the UCC Bill, 2026. The BJP claims it ensures equality in marriage and property rights. The Congress opposed its sudden introduction, with MLAs questioning provisions on live-in relationships and demanding exemptions for Muslims.

MP Government Tables UCC Bill

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the state Legislative Assembly, with the ruling BJP asserting that the proposed legislation would ensure equal rights for all citizens, while the Congress opposed both the manner in which the Bill was tabled and its provisions.

State Minister Gautam Tetwal introduced the Bill in the state legislative assembly on Monday a day after the MP cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, gave nod to the bill. After introducing the Bill, Tetwal said people from different communities and sects follow different customs, and there should be uniformity in marriage-related practices. "People from various sects and communities reside here, and their customs differ. There should be uniform customs and marriage rituals for everyone, conducted exactly as they ought to be. Regarding Nikah (marriage) in Islam, there are instances where a man marries multiple women and women face oppression. Sometimes divorce situations come up and get separated by pronouncing triple talaq. Now, this practice will not be followed," the minister said.

Key Provisions of the Proposed Law

He added that the proposed law would mandate that the bride be at least 18 years old and the groom 21 years old before marriage, while making marriage registration compulsory. "Weddings will only take place once the daughter is 18 and the son is 21, and one should give information about the marriage and living relationships declaration. Marriage registration will be mandatory, and children born to the couple will have equal rights to their father's property and will also bear their father's name. Once this bill is enacted, the respect accorded to daughters and mothers in India will increase," he added.

BJP Defends Bill, Slams Congress Appeasement

MP Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the Uniform Civil Code was a long-standing necessity and would ensure equality before the law. "The UCC was a necessity for this country. All citizens should have enjoyed equal rights right from the time of independence. Why were property rights differentiated based on religion and caste? Why did one group have the right to marry only once and other multiple times without divorcing, thereby ruining the lives of so many women? Such laws were breeding widespread discontent in society; this bill will balance the rights of all citizens and ensure equality," Parmar said.

Minister Parmar further targeted the Congress over its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that the party was uncomfortable with the proposed law because it had long pursued a policy of appeasement. "The Congress itself enacted such laws, and therefore it is natural for Congress leaders to feel uneasy. They are troubled because they want to continue with the politics of appeasement. Even after nearly 80 years of the country's independence, if they still want different laws to prevail in the country and seek to continue appeasement, I believe God will grant wisdom to Congress," he said.

Congress Alleges Deceit, Questions Provisions

The Congress, however, objected to the introduction of the Bill, alleging that it had been brought before the House without prior notice. Congress MLA Arif Masood claimed the government had introduced the Bill 'deceitfully.' "They presented it, but how? They did it deceitfully. That is how thieves behave. It was not on the supplementary agenda. Why bring it up suddenly? What was the need? It could have been brought up tomorrow; after all, they formed the government through deceit," Masood alleged.

When asked on which provisions of the proposed UCC he objected to, the Congress MLA questioned the inclusion of provisions relating to live-in relationships. "Why are live-in relationships allowed? Ban marriage instead! You are making something that is legally valid illegal. This will not work. Live-in relationships are being allowed while marriage is being restricted--what kind of logic is that?" Masood said.

Demand for Exemption for Muslims

Congress MLA Atif Aqueel said that while the Constitution guarantees freedom to all citizens, Muslims should also be exempted from the UCC, similar to the exemption provided to Scheduled Tribes. "Babasaheb and the Constitution have granted us freedom. Since that freedom exists, just as the ST community was exempted from the UCC, Muslims should also be exempted. Furthermore, I had demanded that the cow be declared the national animal. I raised this in the previous session as well. I am raising it this time too. Both measures should be implemented," Aqueel said.

Notably, the Bill was not part of the Assembly's original agenda for the day and was later introduced during the ongoing proceedings. (ANI)