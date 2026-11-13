A woman's performance at an office Diwali party has sparked a debate online. Dancing to a popular Haryanvi hit associated with Sapna Choudhary, she won cheers from colleagues but drew mixed reactions across social media

An office Diwali celebration has caught the internet's attention after a woman shared a video of herself dancing to the popular Haryanvi track 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. The video, posted by Instagram user Anshii Malik, shows her performing at an office party while dressed in a red-and-white saree.

As the familiar beats of the song begin, Malik confidently takes the floor and performs a series of dance moves. Several colleagues can be seen cheering her on, clapping and recording the performance on their mobile phones.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Malik added a playful caption, describing herself as the 'pataka' of the Diwali celebration. What appeared to be a fun festive moment soon became a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

Why Is 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' So Popular?

The song chosen for the performance is one of the most recognisable tracks in Haryanvi music. 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' gained widespread popularity through dancer Sapna Choudhary's performances, which helped turn it into a favourite at weddings, parties and festive gatherings.

The track was sung by D.C. Madana, while Veer Dhaiya penned its lyrics. It was released as part of the album 'Suit Tera Patla Vol 2'.

Over the years, the song has developed a following beyond its original audience. Its catchy music and association with Sapna Choudhary's energetic stage performances have made it a popular choice at celebrations. The track has even found admirers overseas, with people previously seen dancing to it during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam.

Internet Divided Over Woman's Office Diwali Performance

Although Malik's colleagues appeared to enjoy the performance, social media users were divided over her choice of dance and its suitability for an office celebration.

Some viewers criticised the performance, arguing that certain dance styles were inappropriate for a professional workplace setting. One user expressed strong disapproval, while another questioned the tendency to choose what they considered cheap Bollywood-style dance routines during celebrations.

Another comment raised concerns about how such performances could invite unnecessary gossip and inappropriate remarks about female employees.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users questioned why the woman was being judged for enjoying herself at a festive gathering. They felt there was nothing particularly objectionable about dancing at an office Diwali party.