Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his demand for a direct debate with PM Modi, claiming it would expose the PM's ties to foreign powers. Gandhi also alleged surveillance via phone tapping and mocked critics of Sonia Gandhi's recent book.

Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Demand For One On One Debate With PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a video shared on social media on Friday, reiterated his debate call to the Prime Minister claiming that he want's to show 'exactly who is anti-national.' Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a one-on-one debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that such a debate would bring an end to the Prime Minister’s political career. “I keep repeating it. The Prime Minister’s political career, mark my words, the Prime Minister’s political career will be over if he comes and debates me. He knows that, and I know that," he alleged. “He keeps calling me anti-national. I want to show the nation exactly who’s anti-national, exactly who’s controlled by whom, and since when. And he knows the truth of that,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi further claimed that the Prime Minister had become cautious in his remarks against him, suggesting that this reflected fear. “Notice something. There’s a little fear in his mind, because he is no longer commenting about me. He’s no longer attacking me. He’s being very, very careful. There’s a reason for it, guys.”

Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at critics of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ’, claiming that those commenting on it were contributing to its popularity. In a video posted by Congress on X, Gandhi said, “The more you comment, the better it does.” He also suggested that many of its critics privately admired the former Congress president and were unable to resist reading and commenting on the book despite their criticism. “Because it’s a great book, and they’re all reading it. They can’t resist reading it, and then they’ve got to comment on it. And a lot of them actually secretly like her, and they think she’s fantastic, but unfortunately they can’t say it,” Gandhi Said.

Taking a dig at the book’s critics, he urged them to continue commenting on it, saying that their criticism was helping its reach. “And the other thing is, all you bhakts, please, please, please keep commenting on her book, because the more you comment, the better it does, okay guys? Push it hard, be aggressive, be nasty, because that’s what’s helping her, okay? Thanks, guys.”

Earlier, he levelled serious allegations of being surveilled by the Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having his phone tapped, while once again calling for the Prime Minister to agree to an open debate against him. "The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in a video posted by Congress on X.

The LoP in Lok Sabha has said that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is. "The moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Gandhi said. Gandhi's remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Shah on Thursday accepting the Congress leader's challenge while daring him to raise the issue in Parliament. (ANI)