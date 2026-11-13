A Diwali office party turned into a nightmare for a woman after her company's founder announced its sudden closure, leaving employees jobless just three days before the festival. Her heartbreaking story has gone viral

A woman's account of losing her job just days before Diwali has sparked discussions online after she shared her experience on Reddit. What was supposed to be a festive office gathering turned into an unexpected announcement that left her without employment.

According to her Reddit post, she had spent around two-and-a-half years working at what she considered her dream company. During her time there, she put in long hours, earned a promotion and established herself professionally.

However, the demanding work schedule, coupled with severe air pollution in Gurugram, began affecting her health. She reportedly developed asthma and bronchitis and frequently suffered from fever, cold and cough.

Her condition eventually became serious enough to require hospitalisation in December last year. Following consultations at AIIMS Delhi and PGI Lucknow, doctors advised her to make significant changes to her lifestyle.

With her health deteriorating, she decided to leave her job despite her professional growth.

Founder Announces Company Closure At Diwali Party

After leaving her previous workplace, the woman joined a boutique production house as a brand strategist. The new position offered remote working opportunities, with occasional travel for client meetings and supervising shoots.

She started treatment, improved her diet and gradually returned to running after recovering. She also mentioned that her medical reports had begun showing improvement over the preceding two months.

Just when she felt that her professional and personal life were finally getting back on track, another setback arrived.

Three days before Diwali, the company organised a small festive celebration. The founder distributed Diwali hampers among employees before speaking to them individually.

During these conversations, he reportedly informed employees that the business was shutting down because of financial difficulties. He also told them that the company did not have enough money to pay their November salaries.

The announcement left the woman devastated. Expressing her distress in the Reddit post, she wrote, "My world collapsed."

She also revealed that she had not yet informed her parents about losing her job because she feared they might pressure her to return home and get married.

Woman Seeks Career Advice, Reddit Users Offer Support

Following the unexpected announcement, the woman turned to Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace community to seek suggestions about finding another job.

She revealed that she had approximately 3.8 years of full-time professional experience across strategy, growth, data analysis, product development, user behaviour analysis, operations management, campaign planning and community management. She also had two years of internship experience in sales, marketing, customer relationship management and customer service.

Rather than depending entirely on conventional job portals such as LinkedIn and Naukri, she asked users how to approach industry professionals for referrals and improve her chances of securing interviews.

Several Reddit users responded with suggestions and encouragement. One user pointed out that her diverse experience could help her find another opportunity and recommended exploring jobs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Her experience has also drawn attention to the uncertainty employees can face when businesses shut down unexpectedly, particularly when workers receive little warning about their financial and professional futures.