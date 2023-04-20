Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Given that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from serving as a Member of Parliament (MP), it is now uncertain whether there would be a by-election in Wayanad, the district he represented.

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Wayanad: All eyes are once again focused on Wayanad after the Surat Sessions Court rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay of conviction in the 2019 defamation case on Thursday. Given that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from serving as a Member of Parliament (MP), it is now uncertain whether there would be a by-election in Wayanad, the district constituency he represented.

    Also read: Big blow for Rahul Gandhi; Surat court dumps plea for stay on conviction in 'Modi surname' case

    The Election Commission (EC) was expected to announce a by-election concurrently with the Karnataka elections. The EC did not, however, take quick action. The dates for states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections will also be announced soon.

    When by-elections are announced in Wayanad, the next question is who will be contesting for Congress. Since Rahul was disqualified, Priyanka Gandhi has been in the news frequently.  Additionally, the Congress leadership has stated that Priyanka's name will also be taken into consideration. Priyanka accompanied Rahul Gandhi when he visited Wayanad for the first time following his disqualification. There are rumours that Priyanka Gandhi will be fielded for Congress in Wayanad for her maiden election. Priyanka had previously participated in campaigning when Rahul contested in 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi had sought a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark.  Now, the Congress leader will move High Court to challenge the sessions court's order. On April 13, the Additional Sessions court in Surat reserved its verdict for April 20.

    Gandhi referred to his conviction as "erroneous" and "patently perverse" and claimed that the trial court handled him unfairly as a result of being heavily influenced by the fact that he was an MP.

    “The appellant has been treated harshly at the stage of determination of sentence taking into account his position as a Member of Parliament, hence the far-reaching implications would have been in the knowledge of the trial court,” he said.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28
     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Kerala: Bear trapped in well drowns while being rescued by forest department staff

    Kerala: Bear trapped in well drowns while being rescued by forest department staff

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon