'With love, the 9...': Picture of IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team goes viral; leave netizens mesmerised

The 52nd Squadron of the IAF formed the SKAT in 1996. Also known as the Ambassadors of the IAF, Surya Kiran has the distinction of being among a handful of nine aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world.

The Indian Air Force's aerobatics team, Surya Kiran, on Monday (January 9) shared a picture on Twitter of an impressive air show featuring its nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft lined up beautifully in vertical order.

The photograph also offers a scenic view of the cloudy blue sky, with greenery underneath it. However, the exact location of the picture is not yet known.

The team shared the picture on its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Posted without caption. With love, The nine."

The picture has left several social media users mesmerised. The post has gathered more than 21k views, 857 likes and several retweets at the time of filing this article. One user wrote, "Amazingly creative photography", while another commented, "Lovely."

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) had in November last year, performed over the skies of Vadodara, Gujarat to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, and also marked 75 years of India's Independence.

It can be seen that the team is based at Bidar, Karnataka and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft. It is designed by British Aerospace and licensed in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in several foreign countries.