Joshimath land subsidence: Officials mark buildings on danger zones with red cross; check details

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday declared Joshimath's all nine municipal wards as "landslide-subsidence zone" under the disaster management act and began the evacuation of residents from these areas.

Uttarakhand district administration on Monday (January 9) started marking buildings with red cross marks that are facing potential danger due to land subsidence in Joshimath. This comes a day after Joshimath was declared a landslide-subsidence zone.

On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked the petitioner seeking an urgent declaration of landslides and sinking in the area, as a "natural disaster" to mention his plea on Tuesday for urgent listing.

The gateway to pilgrimage sites, including Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is staring at an existential threat in the wake of land subsidence.

It is reportedly said that more than 600 houses in the holy town have developed cracks so far and 68 families have been 'temporarily' displaced.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, two central teams - including one from the Union Jal Shakti ministry - will arrive here to take stock of the situation.

The district administration has said that basic facilities at relief camps have been set up for the affected people. "Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people," DM Khurana said.