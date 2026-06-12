Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta and BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain stated that TMC leaders are leaving due to internal dissatisfaction. Their comments follow the resignations of three Rajya Sabha MPs from the party within a week.

Leaders on TMC Turmoil

Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday noted that several leaders were exiting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid internal dissatisfaction and uncertainty over its direction. "In politics, there are times when support is extended even against one's own inclinations. Actually, members of Mamata Banerjee's party supported her despite their reservations, at least over the last five years or so," Mahanta told ANI. He added, "That is why, in the current situation, many have abandoned her and moved on to new paths." The minister's remarks come amid a series of resignations and growing speculation about the party's internal cohesion and the possible realignment of leaders dissatisfied with TMC's leadership.

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BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also commented on the same matter, stating that several leaders are leaving the party due to dissatisfaction. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said that the "wiser ones" are resigning from the TMC as they feel it is no longer right for them to stay there. "Resignations are happening there, and MPs are leaving. They feel staying in TMC is no longer right for them, so the wiser ones are resigning," Hussain said.

A Week of High-Profile Resignations

Meanwhile, soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former Rajya Sabha MP from the party Prakash Chik Baraik yesterday said that he had "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal before and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

This is the third such resignation within a week.

On June 10, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House.

On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC. (ANI)