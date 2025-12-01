PM Modi called on the Opposition for a productive winter parliament session, urging them to focus on 'delivery, not drama.' He took a jibe at them, saying they seem 'unsettled' by the recent Bihar election defeat.

PM's Message to Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people. Taking a jibe at the the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections, he called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

Focus on 'Delivery, Not Drama'

"I would request that everyone thinks about the issues at hand. There is a lot of place for doing drama, whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there, you have already said it during the defeat of Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session. "It is possible that negativity can work in politics but ultimately positive thinking is needed for nation building. Negativity should be kept aside and nation building should be the focus," he added.

'Opposition Seems Unsettled by Defeat'

Calling on the Opposition to raise relevant and strong issues, he said that he felt the parties could have gotten over their recent defeat in Bihar, but clearly they are still unsettled. "The opposition should also raise strong, relevant issues in Parliament. They should come out of being upset (from their election defeat) and participate. I thought that it has been a long time since Bihar elections, so they would have composed themselves, but yesterday it seemed that defeat has clearly affected them," he said.

He further urged all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory. "This session should focus on issues like what Parliament is thinking for the country, what Parliament wants to do for the country, and what Parliament is going to do for the country. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility and raise strong issues in the discussion," PM Modi said.

Opposition Bloc Meets

Earlier, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met on Monday to discuss the strategy of the Opposition bloc ahead of the nearly three-week session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs did not attend the coalition meeting, citing that they are occupied with their own party meeting ahead of the winter session, according to Congress sources.

Winter Session Agenda

The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

While the previous monsoon session was considered as a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near red fort, the air quality in the national capital and foreign policy too. (ANI)