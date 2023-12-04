Winter session: Chants of 'Teesri Bar Modi Sarkar' echoes in Parliament (WATCH)

Seated alongside prominent cabinet members Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari in the front row, PM Modi basked in the applause from BJP MPs, indicating a resounding show of support for his potential third term as the country gears up for the forthcoming polls.

As the Parliament's Winter Session commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with resounding cheers in the Lok Sabha, resonating with chants of "teesri bar Modi sarkar." The enthusiastic reception came on the heels of the BJP's triumphant victory in the recent assembly polls across three heartland states.

Seated alongside prominent cabinet members Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari in the front row, PM Modi basked in the applause from BJP MPs, indicating a resounding show of support for his potential third term as the country gears up for the forthcoming polls.

Notably, the BJP opted not to project any specific chief ministerial faces during the recent assembly elections, fostering a collective leadership that predominantly positioned PM Modi as the party's primary face.

This Winter Session unfolded immediately after the declaration of state election results in three heartland states and one in the south. While the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it also dethroned the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, showcasing a significant shift in the political landscape.

In contrast, the Congress secured victory in Telangana, effectively displacing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi after their decade-long reign.

Scheduled to host 15 sittings until December 22, the Winter Session embarks on its agenda following these impactful state election outcomes.