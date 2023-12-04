Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Don't vent anger of poll defeats in Parliament': PM Modi's message to Opposition

    Expressing optimism, PM Modi highlighted the encouraging nature of the election results and said, "The results of the four-state elections are encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people and to the bright future of the country."

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    In the aftermath of the BJP's sweeping victory in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 4) directed a pointed comment towards the Opposition, urging them to engage constructively in parliamentary discussions rather than succumbing to the frustration of electoral losses.

    Ahead of the winter session, PM Modi emphasized the need for the Opposition leaders to learn from their defeats and shed the negative approach. He suggested that instead of harboring resentment from recent electoral setbacks, the Opposition should pivot towards a more positive stance and derive lessons from these outcomes for the nation's benefit.

    The BJP secured a majority in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for the party to form governments in these states. This significant victory dealt a severe blow to the Congress, despite their victory in Telangana, where they ousted K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

    In response to these election outcomes, the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have tendered their resignation letters to their respective governors. With these results seen as a prelude to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's triumph has signaled a shift in the political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
