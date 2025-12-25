The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the BRO to provide essential winter gear like jackets and boots to Casual Paid Labourers on the India-China border, terming these items necessities, not luxuries, for workers in harsh conditions.

Court Orders Winter Necessities for Border Road Labourers

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide essential winter facilities to Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) working under Project Deepak on strategic India-China border roads.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"All the Casual Paid Labourers are serving in one of the hardest and harshest terrains of the country, and providing items like winter jackets, winter socks, gum boots, rain coats, and winter trousers to them is not a luxury. These are necessities which the labourers are entitled to so that they can perform their duties comfortably," observed Justice Ajay Mohan Goel while hearing a petition filed by the Deepak Project Workers Union affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

The court further observed, "This class of labour is taking care of inter alia the border roads of the country, and if border roads are to be in good shape, then this casual paid labour also has to be in good shape. For that, obviously, it is necessary that due care has to be taken by the employer, which includes providing them basic amenities like winter clothing."

Specific Directives Issued

Issuing specific directions, the High Court ordered that "each casual paid labourer (CPL) during the severe winter conditions be provided, i.e. Winter Jackets, Woollen Cap, Hand Gloves, Gum Boots, Winter Trouser, Rain Coat. Besides this, kerosene oil should also be provided to the said labourers so that they can keep themselves warm."

Life-Threatening Conditions Cited

The press release has mentioned that the petition highlighted the extremely harsh and life-threatening working conditions faced by CPLs deployed in high-altitude areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, where roads are located at elevations of up to 15,000 feet and winter temperatures plunge to as low as -40°C. These include key strategic stretches such as Powari-Pooh-Shipkila, Pooh-Samdo-Kaurik-Lapcha-Bariyog along the China border, Samdo-Murmu-Dogri, and Samdo-Kaza-Kunzum Pass.

Urgency of Implementation Stressed

Referring to the urgency of the matter, the court noted, "The demand that has been raised by the SEC, Civil Commander, on December 17, 2025, with Headquarters CP Deepak be met with as expeditiously as possible, as no purpose is going to be served by providing the winter amenities to the CPL once the winter season is over."

BRO's Response and Court's Follow-up

During the hearing, the Executive Engineer (Civil) and Officer Commanding, Powari, informed the court that a total of 2,575 Casual Paid Labourers are engaged between Powari and Samdo, comprising unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers. He apprised the court that 2,292 labourers have already been provided with winter jackets, and that a majority have also received gum boots, winter socks and caps. He further submitted that the matter has been taken up with senior authorities to ensure that the remaining labourers are also provided with the required items.

The petition has now been listed for January 7, 2026, when the High Court will be informed about the facilities actually provided to the casual paid labourers by that date.

Union Applauds 'Historic' Order

Welcoming the directions, Puran Chand, President of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), on Thursday termed the order a historic step towards protecting the life, health, dignity and welfare of border road workers who serve the nation under some of the most difficult climatic and geographical conditions.