Asaduddin Owaisi mocked Pakistan's leadership after the Indian Air Force (IAF) damaged eight Pakistani airbases, including Rahim Yar Khan, in retaliation for missile attacks.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief General Asim Munir over the destruction of Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Rahim Yar Khan airbase. This airbase was one of the eight airbases hit by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 10.

"Will S Sharief & A Munir (sic) be able to land their Leased Chinese Aircraft at Rahim Yar khan Airbase?," Owaisi posted on X.

Rahim Yar Khan airbase, a forward operating base of the PAF's Central Command, shares its sole runway with the Sheikh Zayed International Airport. The airbase is strategically located close to Pakistan's border with Rajasthan in India. However, the IAF strike created a large crater in the runway, rendering all flight operations non-operational for one week.

The IAF's retaliatory action was in response to Pakistan's missile launches on Indian military installations, following Operation Sindoor. Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces launched precision strikes on nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, killing over 100 terrorists.

Other airbases hit by the IAF include Nur Khan, Sukkur, Murid, Shahbaz, Mushaf, Rafiqui, and Bholari. These airbases are crucial for the PAF's operations, with Nur Khan serving as a key logistics hub and Mushaf housing Pakistan's best fighter aircraft and pilots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the IAF's second-largest airbase, Adampur in Punjab, debunking Pakistan's claim that the airbase was destroyed. Indian strikes were in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 male tourists.